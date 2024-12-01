UP CM directs officials to adopt sensitive approach to resolve complaints

Business Standard
Addressing people at a 'Janta Darshan' held at the Gorakhnath Temple, Adityanath reiterated the government's commitment to fairness and transparency in handling public issues

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged officials to adopt a sensitive approach in addressing public grievances, stressing that no injustice would be tolerated.

Addressing people at a 'Janta Darshan' held at the Gorakhnath Temple, Adityanath reiterated the government's commitment to fairness and transparency in handling public issues, a statement issued here said.

"No injustice will be tolerated. Every individual will get justice," he said while directing officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory resolutions to complaints.

Adityanath said that the government stands firm in its resolve to address every grievance, the statement read.

He directed officials to adopt a sensitive approach while resolving issues, according to the statement.

 

The chief minister advised mediation for family disputes, suggesting legal action if reconciliation efforts fail, it said. He also ordered strict action against illegal land encroachments by influential individuals.

Several people sought financial assistance for medical treatments. Adityanath assured them of full support and directed officials to expedite the process of estimating treatment costs and forwarding the proposals to the government for approval.

For cases involving police and revenue matters, he called for impartial and transparent handling, ensuring that justice is ensured to all.

Over 300 people attended the Janta Darshan seeking the chief minister's intervention in various issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

