Action on student for non-veg food: AEEDU writes to UP CM, calls for probe

A civil society group headed by former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the suspension of a nursery student of an Amroha-based private school for allegedly bringing non-vegetarian food for tiffin, urging the CM to get the matter probed and take corrective action. In its letter to Adityanath on Saturday, the Alliance for Economic and Educational Development of the Underprivileged (AEEDU) said that at a time when the entire nation, regardless of religion and language, wants the underprivileged to secure education, a shocking news has come purportedly from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, wherein a school principal has apparently given detention to a Class 5 student on the grounds of carrying non-vegetarian food. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The news claims that the principal has already expelled the child, and the video that is circulating has disturbed us all as it shows the principal making inappropriate comments, unbecoming of a man holding the post. In our minds, this violates the basic principle of equality for all enshrined in the Constitution, besides violating the ethical framework of providing education to the needy," the civil society group said.

"We, therefore, request you to please get the matter investigated and take appropriate corrective action as per the law," it said.

The letter, dated September 7, is signed by AEEDU president Quraishi, patron AEEDU and former Union minister K Rahman Khan, AEEDU vice president and former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, AEEDU former president Zamir Uddin Shah, secretary AEEDU and former MP Shahid Siddiqui and AEEDU treasurer Saeed Mustafa Shervani.

The AEEDU has been striving for the promotion of modern education and reforms among India's marginalised communities, especially minorities, the letter said.

"Our members have been travelling across the nation to spread social awareness for the cause of education. We appreciate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and yourself have, on multiple occasions, encouraged the minority communities to make education their priority agenda," the letter said.

In Amroha, police have said the incident took place on Thursday in Hilton Convent School. Though no formal police complaint has been lodged, District Inspector of Schools Vishnu Pratap Singh has formed a three-member committee to look into the matter.

School principal Avnish Kumar Sharma claimed that the boy, who hails from the Muslim community, used to make religious comments in school and brought non-veg food every day.

A purported video of a heated argument between the principal and the boy's mother is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In the video, filmed by the mother, the principal claimed the boy tells his friends that he will "convert them to Islam" and offers them non-vegetarian food.

The principal also said that the boy's name was struck off the rolls as parents of some of his classmates complained about him.

Though the woman denies packing non-vegetarian food for her son's lunch, the principal is heard telling her that the boy has confirmed he brought non-vegetarian food to school.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Singh said action will be taken on the basis of findings of the report of the committee.

"The committee comprises principals of two inter colleges and a headmaster of a government high school of the district. It has been asked to submit its report within three days after hearing both sides," Singh had said.