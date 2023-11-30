Sensex (1.10%)
UP govt to celebrate Ram temple consecration ceremony as festival: Minister

For this, programmes will be presented by local artists through the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Council established in every district, Singh added

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya



Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 07:05 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate January 22, the day of consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, as a festival, state Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said.
The state government will hold recitation of the Ram Charitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa in all prestigious temples and 'muths'. The programme will start from January 14 and continue till the consecration ceremony.
For this, programmes will be presented by local artists through the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Council established in every district, Singh added.
The expenditure of this event will be borne by the Tourism and Culture Department, he said.
The minister said that in every district, through the District Tourism and Culture Council, local artists will continuously recite Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa from Makar Sankranti on January 14 till the consecration of Ramlala on January 22, 2024.
The state culture department is making the necessary preparations for this, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh Ram temple

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 07:05 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon