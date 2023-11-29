Gujarat Global Summit 2024: MoU signed for manufacturing green methanol

As a part of the preparation for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January 2024, the state government has undertaken 6 International and 8 Domestic Roadshows and delegation visits so far which have enabled the government to touch base with over 1000 companies.

"These visits have presented an opportunity to the Government of Gujarat to showcase Gujarat's roadmap in contribution to the Prime Minister's Vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 along with inviting them to be a partner in this success story," a release said.

The delegation visits also served as a platform for heads of management of leading companies to engage in constructive discussions about potential collaborations and investments across various sectors with the Government of Gujarat.

"Gujarat currently contributes 15 percent to India's Renewable Energy capacity, it is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy-producing regions. Further, the Government of Gujarat has launched the Renewable Energy Policy 2023, the policy will enable the state to source 50% of its energy from renewable sources, which will further aid in achieving India's ambitious target of reducing carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030," the release further added.

The Government of Gujarat has also announced a land allotment policy that offers several benefits to companies investing in the state's green hydrogen projects. As per the policy, companies must meet 50 percent of their green hydrogen production capacity within five years of plant commissioning and achieve 100 percent capacity within eight years.

"To achieve these goals, the Government of Gujarat held a series of meetings with leading Global companies from France, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Singapore and National Energy and Green hydrogen companies from Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Chandigarh. The delegation shared the State's vision for the green hydrogen and green energy sector and held discussions on various opportunities available in Gujarat," the release said.

The companies that have expressed interest in investments cater to various sub-sectors such as alternative fuels production, gas/technology-related solutions infrastructure, lithium-ion battery manufacturing, solar PV modules manufacturing, decarbonisation initiatives, and green hydrogen production.

Additionally, Danish Maritime companies have also expressed their interest in procuring green methanol and green ethanol from Gujarat ports.

Also Read IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Mumbai Indians India targeting enrolment of half mn foreign students by 2047: NITI CEO Defence Ministry to discuss mega military projects worth Rs 2 trn tomorrow Holistic urban ecosystem needed to provide services to people: Hardeep Puri Delhi govt notifies motor vehicle scheme, surge pricing not dealt with Afghan embassy in New Delhi will be functional in few days: Taliban govt

Furthermore, as a part of these visits, various MoUs have been signed with companies like, MeOH Giga Battery (Australia) and Australian Premium Solar Pty Ltd (Australia) to expand Gujarat's renewable energy base. Further, Indian companies like Welspun and Kiri Industries signed MoUs with Lili Navitas (Germany) and Sundronix (Germany) to facilitate the export of Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia from Gujarat to Europe.

.