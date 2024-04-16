The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results of Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023.

While Aditya Srivastava clinched the top position, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third spots respectively.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the civil service aspirants. "Your efforts will shape the future of our nation: PM Modi to successful civil services aspirants," the PM said.

The UPSC said that 1,016 candidates successfully passed the examination and are now recommended for various central government services. Among them, 352 women have received recommendations for appointments to different services.

A total of 2,855 candidates had qualified for the Personality Test of UPSC CSE 2023 examination. This recruitment initiative aimed to fill 1,105 positions across diverse government departments and involved a stringent selection process.

Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam held on May 28, 2023, proceeded to take the mains exam in September 2023. UPSC CSE Mains result was announced on December 8. Only those who emerged successful in the mains were invited for personality tests, conducted between January 2 and April 9, 2024

Here's how to check UPSC CSE 2023 results:

Candidates, who participated in the personality test, can check their results on the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and locate the link labelled “UPSC CSE Results.”

Step 3: Click on the provided link and proceed to log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Once logged in, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your scorecard for future reference

The final results of UPSC CSE will determine the entrants to esteemed positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), and other central services.

Recent years have seen a positive surge in the number of female candidates qualifying and securing top ranks in the CSE. In 2022, women dominated the top positions, with Ishita Kishore achieving All India Rank (AIR) 1, while Shruti Sharma secured AIR 1 in the 2021 UPSC CSE exam.