US wants India among its top three agri markets, says US Ambassador

The United States remains keen on increasing its agri exports to India, and closer partnerships in the dairy sector, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 20th Indo-US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Garcetti said this would involve the sale of US feed grains to India. Arguing that productivity in the dairy and other areas has levelled off in India, he also suggested US companies can trigger improvements.

A non-stalled prospective trade deal between the countries had seen back and forth on US demands that India procure dairy products.

"The goal that we should be setting for each other is how we can be more ambitious. Not just settle for another deal. Not just settle, as we have done in the last few months, for bringing down the retaliatory tariffs and trade disputes between our countries. That's not good enough," the Ambassador said.

India has historically been wary of opening up its market to foreign agri products given the large share of the workforce that remains dependent on it. Garcetti's comments assume significance as both nations have systematically closed a series of existing disputes over tariffs and market access.

Last year, the country agreed to allow the import of pork and pork products from the US as part of a bilateral trade deal which will facilitate the export of Indian mangoes and pomegranates to the US. Earlier this year, it lifted retaliatory tariffs on US apples, chickpeas, lentils, almonds and walnuts.

Last week, India agreed to bring down the import duty to 5-10 per cent on some fresh and processed food items as part of a larger dispute settlement between New Delhi and Washington at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Duties will be reduced on the import of frozen turkey and duck, as well as blueberries and cranberries.

But noting the need for doing away with 'even the smallest of friction between the two countries in terms of trade', Garcetti called for a further reduction of tariffs and the creation of a more predictable regulatory environment.

Far way off

As of 2022, India was the 13th largest destination for $200 billion worth of US agri exports, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Of the $2.2 billion worth of US agri exports to India, almonds made up for almost half ($1 billion), followed by cotton ($494 million) and ethanol ($211 million), the USDA said in its 2022 Agricultural Export Yearbook.

It also stated that India was the largest destination for US soybean oil, the second-largest for tree nuts, and the fourth-largest for ethanol. The US is India’s fifth-largest supplier of agricultural goods, representing 6 per cent of the total import market, behind Indonesia, Malaysia, Argentina, and Brazil.

The US is also willing to explore ways to get Indian food pre-approved for the US market, and vice versa by aligning standards, Garcetti said. United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) Commissioner Robert M Califf led a delegation to India last week and discussed the issue, Garcetti added.

India already has the highest number of USFDA-approved pharmaceutical plants outside the US, at more than 665.