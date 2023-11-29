Sensex (0.57%)
66551.19 + 376.99
Nifty (0.48%)
19985.10 + 95.40
Nifty Midcap (0.64%)
42547.40 + 269.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.26%)
6436.90 + 16.80
Nifty Bank (0.38%)
44047.80 + 166.85
Heatmap

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Medical checkup of 41 rescued miners underway

According to government sources, all the workers admitted to the health centre are being given food as per the doctors' advice

Rescued workers, Silkayara tunnel workers

Photo: Reuters

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A medical checkup of 41 workers who were successfully rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel located on Uttarkashi-Yamnotri Road is going on at Chiniyalisaud Community Health Centre.
According to government sources, all the workers admitted to the health centre are being given food as per the doctors' advice.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier, after the successful rescue of 41 workers from the Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday evening, Dr Pravin Kumar, Health Director of Garhwal Division, in charge of the rescue operation, highlighted that constant communication with the trapped workers helped in maintaining their mental health stability.
Pravin Kumar mentioned that both Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the state health minister were consistently present at the site, and health teams kept boosting the morale of the trapped workers.
"Our state health minister and chief minister were constantly present here at the tunnel site. From the very first day, our teams were trying to boost their morale and were trying to establish contact with the trapped workers," he said.
"Whatever food items can be sent through the pipe were being sent, and our teams kept boosting their morale, and this is why the workers are in good mental state after being rescued," he added.
When asked about the health challenges workers faced while they were trapped, Dr. Pravin Kumar said, "The workers were not diagnosed with any major ailments. Some of the workers faced difficulty passing urine and allergies, and we treated them accordingly. Water, juice, and food were constantly provided to the workers."
Meanwhile, after 17 days of tense anticipation, relief and happiness enveloped the faces of the family members of 41 trapped workers upon receiving news of their successful rescue from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening.
The emotional moment unfolded as the culmination of exhaustive rescue efforts that captured the nation's attention.
The families, enduring prolonged desperation, celebrated the rescue and wholeheartedly thanked the government for bringing their loved ones back.
They marked the occasion by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. Some family members engaged in video conferencing with the workers to ensure their well-being.
Many relatives, who had reached the site a couple of days after the incident and had been camping there since were finally reunited with their loved ones.

Also Read

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Manual drilling underway to create escape route

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

U'khand CM inspects tunnel site, Arnold Dix sheds hope amid delay in rescue

AQI in parts of Delhi improves to 'poor', Grap-3 norms revoked in capital

Crops on 100k hectares damaged by unseasonal rains in Maharashtra, says CM

COP28: India has walked the talk on climate change, says Indian envoy

Families extend gratitude to govt after rescue of 41 workers from tunnel

Latest LIVE: Medical checkup of 41 rescued workers from Silkyara underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the rescued men over the phone. The Mammoth rescue operation was launched after a portion under-construction tunnel from Silkyara end caved in on November 12 trapping 41 workers.
Of the 41 men, 15 are from Jharkhand, two are from Uttarakhand, five are from Bihar, three are from West Bengal, eight are from Uttar Pradesh, five are from Odisha, two are from Assam, and one is from Himachal Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand rescue NDRF miners Disaster Accident

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVEDelhi AQIHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon