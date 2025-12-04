Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Social Viral / Varanasi's 'diaper tree' video shocks internet, sparks civic sense debate

The clip, posted by vlogger Shweta Kataria with the text overlay "unique house of Varanasi", has triggered debate around civic sense and environmental awareness in Varanasi city, in UP

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Footage allegedly filmed in Varanasi, showing soiled diapers dangling from a tree outside a residence, has gone viral, drawing sharp criticism and sparking discussions around public hygiene and civic behaviour.
 
Shweta Kataria, a sustainable living influencer, posted the video, which features a tree outside a duplex home covered in disposable diapers. The video was posted with the title "unique house of Varanasi".   

About the ‘Diaper tree’ in Varanasi

A view of a two-story home with a big tree growing outside is shown at the beginning of the video. The residence is inhabited by a family with a small child, according to the off-screen narrator. 
 

After that, the camera pans to reveal a dozen dirty diapers dangling from the tree's branches. The narrator notes that the family put the diapers on the tree rather than properly disposing of them. 
 
A family member was also seen in the video dumping trash at an empty plot outside their home. The video then switched to Kataria, who emphasised the detrimental effects of disposable diapers on the environment and urged parents to switch to reusable cloth diapers. The influencer also mentioned that cloth diapers are better for babies' skin and more affordable. 

Netizens reacted to the viral Varanasi “dump tree” video

“Shizz, civic sense gone deep in the gutter,” one user commented on the video.
 
“I think you should stick to civic sense, if they were wise or resourceful, they wouldn't have created a diaper tree,” another user commented over a clip.
 
“This shouldn’t be normal. Used diapers hanging on trees and trash thrown outside the house… Then suddenly it becomes the government’s responsibility,” another user opined. 
 
“This really sucks! I cloth diapered my twins till 3 years, and the only thing I regret is that I didn't do this for my elder one. And still can’t understand why people hesitate to explore this way,” another user added.
 

 

Topics : Varanasi Social Media video streaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

