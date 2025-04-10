Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / EPFO members can activate UAN using face scan feature on UMANG app

EPFO members can activate UAN using face scan feature on UMANG app

They have to install UMANG & AadhaarFaceRD apps, enter Aadhaar & mobile number, give consent, and complete live photo capture for verification

Almost a million payroll additions in September highest in 13 months

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a service that allows members to generate and activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) using Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG mobile application.
 
The feature promises a contactless, secure, and fully digital experience for EPFO members, eliminating the traditional dependency on employers and reducing data inaccuracies.
 
Last week, the EPFO also announced two changes: removal of the requirement to upload an image of a cheque leaf or an attested copy of the bank passbook, and the elimination of the need for employer approval to link a bank account with the UAN.
 

Also Read

Premiumsystematic investment plan, SIP, Mutual fund

Finance ministry to study EPFO, global models for UPS investment plan

EPFO

No cancelled cheque, employer verification needed for online PF withdrawal

EPFO

EPFO eases withdrawal process, no need for bank account verification

To enhance its equity exposure and earn a greater income for its nearly 70 million subscribers, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is slated to take a call on reinvesting 50 per cent of the redemption proceeds of exchange-traded funds

Parl panel flags non-contribution by pvt sector employers in employees' PF

EPFO

Fresh formal hirings decline 3% in Jan, down for second straight month

 
Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology service is available to both employees and employers and offers some key advantages:
 
100 per cent Aadhaar and user validation through Face Authentication.
 
User data is auto-filled directly from the Aadhaar database.
 
The user’s mobile number is verified against the one registered with Aadhaar.
 
UAN activation on the EPFO portal is completed during the generation process.
 
Employees can generate their UAN independently and download the e-UAN card PDF, eliminating the need for employer involvement.
 
At the time of joining, employees can simply share the e-UAN card PDF and UAN with the employer for EPFO onboarding.
 
Instant access to EPFO services such as passbook viewing, KYC updates, claim submission, and more is provided.
 
Here’s how it works:
 
Download the UMANG App and AadhaarFaceRD App from the Play Store.
 
Open UMANG App > navigate to ‘UAN Allotment and Activation’ under UAN services.
 
Enter Aadhaar number and the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.
 
Provide consent and validate using the OTP received.
 
Use live face capture via the app's camera – the image is verified against the Aadhaar database.
 
Upon successful authentication, UAN is generated and sent via SMS.
 
The UAN is auto-activated and the employee can download their e-UAN card from the UMANG App or the Member Portal.

More From This Section

illegal immigrants caught at US

$998 per day: US targets immigrants who ignore deportation orders

US Visa

L1 visa may work if you miss H-1B - here's who qualifies and who doesn't

Premiumfund, revenue

Debt fund outlook: Choice of fund class must match horizon, risk appetite

tax

ITR filing 2025: CBDT notifies ITR-B to report undisclosed income

US Visa

US shuts immigration help desk in big setback for H-1B, green card hopefuls

Topics : Aadhaar EPFO BS Web Reports finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon