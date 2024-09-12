Business Standard
Home / India News / 'Protector of idea of India': Leaders pay tribute to Sitaram Yechury

'Protector of idea of India': Leaders pay tribute to Sitaram Yechury

Political leaders from various parties mourned the passing of veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) parliamentarian Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury, Sitaram, Yechury

(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday at the age of 72. He had been undergoing treatment for a severe respiratory infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Sitaram Yechury, the CPI(M) general secretary, was a prominent figure in Indian politics, known for his steadfast commitment to leftist ideology and his role as a strong advocate for workers’ rights. His death has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum, with leaders from various parties expressing their condolences.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP, paid tribute to Yechury, calling him a “protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of our country”. Reflecting on their long conversations, Gandhi said, “I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief.”
 

 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Civil aviation growth, regional connectivity made air travel inclusive: PM

Sudipto Roy

RG Kar doctor rape-murder: CBI questions TMC MLA Sudipto Roy at residence

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

India's Millennials spend $6,031 on travel, leading Gen Z, Gen X, boomers

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Civil aviation sector has major role in economic growth, says PM Modi

Aadhar card

Hurry! Update your Aadhar for free: Deadline ends in 2 days; details inside


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X and wrote, “Pained by the passing away of CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sitaram Yechuri. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as a seasoned parliamentarian who was known for his knowledge and articulation. He was also my friend with whom I had several interactions. I will always recall my interactions with him. Condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!”



Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar hailed Yechury as an important voice of the left in India. “His experience allowed him to serve two consecutive terms as CPI(M) general secretary. The leftist movement has lost one of its strongest pillars. The voice of labour, workers, and farmers' rights has been silenced with Yechury’s passing. Sitaram pays a moving tribute to Yechury,” Pawar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

 


Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati expressed her sorrow, calling Yechury’s death “extremely sad”. She described him as a skilled parliamentarian and a warm-hearted individual. “My deepest condolences to his family and all his loved ones. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow,” she posted on X.
 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described his death as a loss for national politics. “Sad to know that Sri Sitaram Yechury has passed away. He was a veteran parliamentarian, and his demise will be felt deeply in the national political landscape. My condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues,” she wrote.

 

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh praised Yechury as a leader who united people in the fight against communalism. “He may have left this world, but he will live on in the voices of the poor, labourers, and oppressed. His passing is an irreparable loss for Indian politics. Red Salute to Comrade @SitaramYechury ji,” Singh wrote.

 

Congress MP from Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram expressed sadness, noting that Yechury’s journey was marked by his unwavering dedication to his principles. “He made a lasting difference and inspired countless individuals. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his work. May his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration during this difficult time,” Karti wrote on X.


Also Read

Sitaram Yechury, Sitaram, Yechury

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72 after long illness

Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury is 'critical', in ICU on respiratory support, says CPI(M)

Sitaram Yechury

PM face to be decided as per situation: Yechury after INDIA bloc meeting

Sitaram Yechury

'Genocide' in Gaza, not war: Sitaram Yechury at solidarity protest

manifesto, Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat

LS elections: Left leaders cast vote in Delhi, say 'democracy at stake'

Topics : Sitaram Yechury CPI(M) BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon