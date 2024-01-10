Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Musk not attending Vibrant Guj but Tesla welcome to invest: Official

The state is very keen to get Tesla if it comes to India, Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation Rahul Gupta said

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid speculation that Elon Musk will visit Gujarat, a senior government official on Wednesday said the billionaire-founder of Tesla is not coming for the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, but they are welcome to invest in the state.
The state is very keen to get Tesla if it comes to India, Managing Director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation Rahul Gupta said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He also said the state is already home to a slew of electric vehicle manufacturers.
To a specific question on whether Musk is expected to attend the three-day event inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, a state government official replied in the negative.
"Musk is not expected. If he were to come, would he not attend the inaugural session? Will he be attending the seminars on day 2 and day 3?" the official said on the condition of anonymity.
Speculation was rife that Musk might attend the summit.
"You will appreciate that it is the prerogative of any particular company on where to invest and what to invest. So as far as Tesla is concerned, the government of Gujarat will be more than happy to facilitate them in case if they decide to come to the state," Gupta said.
He also said the state's industrial landscape and robust infrastructure were among other draws that can entice a company like Tesla.
Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra alluded to a meeting between Modi and Musk during the PM's last visit to the US.
"There were many elements of value chain, economic and commercial investment driven opportunities that were discussed between the Prime Minister and the leaders.
"And Tesla leadership had extensive meetings with a focus on how exactly can Tesla partner more strongly in the period of investment and manufacturing partnership with India so that it strengthens that segment of the automobile manufacturing in India," Kwatra said.

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Next 25 years are India's 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

At Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, firms unveil big spending plans

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

LIVE: Ambani, Tata & Adani mega investment plans dominate Gujarat summit

Delhi government to launch AI-powered cameras to detect traffic violations

Delhi L-G approves Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill

Modi most successful Indian PM, greatest global leader, says Mukesh Ambani

At Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, firms unveil big spending plans

CBI lodges FIR against Siemens Gamesa, 3 retired officials of SJVN

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Vibrant Gujarat Tesla automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon