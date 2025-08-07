Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Notification for Vice-Presidential poll issued, nomination process begins

Notification for Vice-Presidential poll issued, nomination process begins

The post of Vice President fell vacant on July 21 after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned unexpectedly, citing health reasons

Election Commission on Thursday issued a notification for the election to the office of the Vice President.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notification for the election to the office of the Vice President, scheduled for September 9, officially kick-starting the nomination process.
 

Key dates:

 
  • Last date for filing nominations: August 21
  • Scrutiny of nomination papers: August 22
  • Last date for withdrawal of candidature: August 25
 
The post of Vice President fell vacant on July 21 after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned unexpectedly, citing health reasons. His tenure was otherwise set to continue until August 2027.
 
According to constitutional provisions, in the case of a midterm election, the newly elected Vice President gets a full five-year term.
 

How is the Vice President elected?

 
As per Article 66 of the Constitution, the Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament, including nominated members. Unlike the Presidential election, members of state legislative assemblies are not part of the voting process.
 
The election is conducted using the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote (STV), with voting held through a secret ballot. Under STV, MPs mark their preferences, and counting proceeds in rounds until a candidate secures the required quota.
 
To contest, a candidate must be:
 
  • A citizen of India
  • At least 35 years old
  • Eligible for election to the Rajya Sabha
  • They must also not hold any office of profit under the Centre, state governments, or government-controlled bodies.
 

Electoral arithmetic: NDA holds clear advantage

 
The current effective strength of both Houses stands at 786, with one vacancy in the 543-member Lok Sabha (Basirhat, West Bengal) and five in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, four from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Punjab, vacated after AAP leader Sanjeev Arora was elected to the state assembly in a bypoll.
 
To win, a candidate needs at least 394 votes, assuming full turnout. The NDA, led by the BJP, enjoys a clear edge with 293 members in the Lok Sabha and 129 in the Rajya Sabha, including support from nominated members. With a total backing of 422 MPs, the ruling alliance is comfortably placed to secure the vice presidential post. 
 

Dhankhar steps down mid-term

 
Jagdeep Dhankhar, who took office in August 2022, resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session, citing health reasons. He became the third Vice President to step down before completing the five-year term. In his resignation letter, he said: “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”
 
With his departure, the EC has now set in motion the electoral process to fill the vacancy.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

