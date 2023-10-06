close
Sensex (0.54%)
65987.09 + 355.52
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.35 + 107.60
Nifty Midcap (0.56%)
40272.25 + 226.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
5918.15 + 25.70
Nifty Bank (0.41%)
44395.15 + 181.80
Heatmap

BJP MP accuses Rajasthan Congress government of 'appeasement politics'

Tonk in-charge, Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that Congress MLAs had looted Rajasthan in the last five years

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri speaks in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (Photo:ANI)

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (Photo:ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP Member of Parliament and the party's in-charge for Tonk, Ramesh Bidhuri, criticised the Congress government in Rajasthan for practising appeasement politics during his visit to the constituency on Thursday. He spoke on the importance of equality, asserting that India could only become a developed nation when all its 1.4 billion inhabitants progressed together, free from discrimination.

Bidhuri contended that Rajasthan had been exploited by Congress Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) over the past five years. He accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of being more concerned with maintaining his own power and position than with governance. Emphasising the need for a "double-engine" government, he advocated for the BJP to assume control and eradicate corruption.

"A double-engine government is essential. Rajasthan should have a BJP government. We must eliminate corruption," he told reporters in Tonk.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiments expressed in Jodhpur earlier the same day, Bidhuri lambasted the Congress government for its poor control over law and order. He claimed that Rajasthan was mired in corruption, while the chief minister focused on his political interests.

"The BJP is committed to empowering nationalist forces for public service and steering the country away from appeasement politics," he added.

Bidhuri's appointment to Tonk had been widely criticised by numerous Opposition leaders, who asserted that the move demonstrated how "BJP rewards hate." During a Special Parliament Session, Bidhuri had made derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Member of Parliament Danish Ali. Following this, a show cause notice had been issued to him by the party.

Also Read

'BJP rewards hate':Opposition slam BJP for giving Bidhuri poll duty in Tonk

Bidhuri's boorishness has its political uses

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi for 'vote bank' remarks against Congress

PM Modi attacks Rajasthan govt on paper leaks, corruption, law & order

PM Modi slams Gehlot government, launches projects worth Rs 5,000 cr

Rajasthan MLA Hudla polishes shoes, says politicians are public servants

BJP has been 'sleeping' for the last 4 years: Congress leader Sachin Pilot


The Rajasthan state Assembly elections are scheduled for later this year. The Tonk district is home to a large Gujjar community, of which Bidhuri is also a member. Congress leader Sachin Pilot presently holds the seat.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Elections in India Election news State assembly polls Assembly polls state elections BJP MLAs Congress Indian National Congress BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED Playing 11Latest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchCricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon