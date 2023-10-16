close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Vivo PMLA case: Delhi court extends ED custody of accused by two days

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala extended the custody of Lava mobile company's managing director Rai, Nitin Garg and Chinese national Guangwen Kuang till October 18

Gavel, Law & Order

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here on Monday extended by two days the ED custody of three people, including Lava International MD Hari Om Rai, arrested in a money laundering case against Chinese smartphone maker Vivo.
Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala extended the custody of Lava mobile company's managing director Rai, Nitin Garg and Chinese national Guangwen Kuang till October 18, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was able to make out the case for grant of further custody remand.
The accused were produced before the court on completion of their ED custody granted earlier.
There appears to be continuity in the stand taken by Enforcement Directorate with regard to extraction of digital data and the accused persons to be confronted with the same. Therefore, considering the settled principles of law and Delhi High Court Rules, I am of the considered opinion that the Enforcement Directorate is able to make out the case for grant of further custody remand, the judge said.
The court directed that the interrogation be conducted at a place having CCTV coverage and the footage be preserved.
The accused persons shall be medically examined once in every 48 hours during the above period and they shall also be permitted to meet their advocates for half an hour daily between 6 pm and 7 pm during the said period of their ED custody in a manner that the ED officials are not able to hear their conversations, the court said.
The accused were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The agency had raided the Chinese company and individuals linked to it in July last year, claiming to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.
The ED had then alleged that a whopping Rs 62,476 crore was "illegally" transferred by Vivo to China in order to avoid paying taxes in India.

Also Read

Vivo X90 Pro review: A camera-focused phone backed by top-notch performance

Vivo V29 Pro review: Design-oriented smartphone with novel camera features

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro launched in India yesterday, check latest update

Vivo Y27 smartphone with 44W fast charger launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo V29, V29 Pro smartphones with curved displays launched: Price, specs

Indian mission provides legal assistance to fishermen detained in Lanka

High Court grants interim bail to Former Punjab FM Manpreet Badal

Arindam Bagchi appointed India's Permanent Representative to UN in Geneva

Railways decides to stop engine compartment inspection by assistant drivers

ED conducts raids on erstwhile Bhushan Steel in Rs 56,000 cr 'fraud' case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vivo Courts PMLA case

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon