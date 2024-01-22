VP Dhankhar congratulates people on Ram temple consecration ceremony

As the country gears up for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram temple scheduled for Monday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has congratulated the citizens on this 'epochal day'.

The Vice President, in a post on X, said that January 22, the day of Pran Pratishtha, is etched in history as a defining moment of 'tryst with divinity' in the country's civilisational trajectory.

"Congratulations on this epochal day of #RamMandirPranPratishta in the historical city of Ayodhya, the #RamJanmbhoomi... January 22 is etched in history as a defining moment of 'tryst with divinity' in our civilisational trajectory," Dhankhar said.

He also extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a special ritual of 11 days ahead of the ceremony.

"Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking reawakening of national pride all over...Heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as he leads, after 11-days of rigorous 'anushthan', the sacred rituals in the presence of other yajmans, saints and seers guiding the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya," the VP said.

He also called for resolving to inculcate Lord Ram's values of integrity, forgiveness, bravery, sincerity, humility, care and compassion as a way of life to bring about enlightenment, peace, harmony and righteousness all around.

The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22.

The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.

People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The Prime Minister will address the gathering on occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, said that Lord Ram's focus on justice and welfare of the people, too, is reflected in the governance outlook of our country.

The President said that the 11-day rigorous Anushthan, which PM Modi has undertaken, is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to 'Prabhu Shri Ram'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Lord Ram's birthplace.

In a letter to PM Modi, President Murmu said, "As you prepare yourself to go for the Pran Pratishtha of Prabhu Shri Ram's murti at the new temple built in His birthplace, Ayodhya Dham, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts. The 11-day rigorous Anushthan that you have undertaken is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram. As you head to Ayodhya Dham, I send my heartfelt wishes to you."

"The nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham is an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India. We are all fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation," Murmu wrote in the letter.

From January 12, at Kala Ram Mandir in Nashik, PM Modi began an 11-day sacred ceremony, leading up to the consecration of Lord Ram. He initiated the ritual from Nashik Dham - Panchavati where Lord Ram spent significant time.