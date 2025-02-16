Business Standard

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Wanted in murder case, 2 deportees from US held after landing in Amritsar

Wanted in murder case, 2 deportees from US held after landing in Amritsar

The case against Sandeep and four others was registered in Rajpura in June 2023

arrest

A team led by the SHO of Rajpura police station was sent to the Amritsar airport on Saturday to arrest the duo. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Patiala
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two youths from Rajpura in Patiala district, who were among 116 individuals deported by the US in a C-17 aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport on Saturday night, have been arrested in connection with a murder case, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny and Pradeep Singh, were wanted in a murder case registered in 2023, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nanak Singh, said while confirming their arrest from the Amritsar airport.

The case against Sandeep and four others was registered in Rajpura in June 2023. During investigation, the name of Pradeep, another accomplice of Sandeep, was added to the FIR.

 

A team led by the SHO of Rajpura police station was sent to the Amritsar airport on Saturday to arrest the duo.

The US military aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, including 65 from Punjab, landed in Amritsar at 11.35 pm on Saturday.

It was the second batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration after February 5 as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Kerala govt allocates additional Rs 300 cr for integrated healthcare scheme

NDLS stampede, stampede

Railways name members of committee formed to investigate NDLS stampede

stampede, NDLS stampede

Eyewitnesses recall Saturday night horror at NDLS after deadly stampede

stampede, NDLS stampede

'Never seen such crowd': Eyewitnesses recount Delhi railway station horror

NDLS stampede, stampede

What led to stampede at New Delhi Railway Station which killed 18?

Topics : Deportations Deportation from US Amritsar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon