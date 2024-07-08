Business Standard
Water from U'khand dams, excessive rain cause flooding in 6 UP districts

A report from the Relief Commissioner's Office said the Sharda river in Pilibhit district was in spate due to the overnight release of about three lakh cusecs of water from the Banbasa dam

Prayagraj submerged in flood waters, rainfall, monsoon, rain

Many villages in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Kushinagar, Balrampur, Shravasti and Gond districts have been affected by floods due to widespread rainfall in river catchment areas and the release of dam water.

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Release of water from dams in Uttarakhand and widespread rainfall in river catchment areas caused severe flooding in several districts in the Terai region and the plains of Uttar Pradesh, an official report said on Monday.
Many villages in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Kushinagar, Balrampur, Shravasti and Gond districts have been affected by floods due to widespread rainfall in river catchment areas and the release of dam water.
A report from the Relief Commissioner's Office said the Sharda river in Pilibhit district was in spate due to the overnight release of about three lakh cusecs of water from the Banbasa dam in Uttarakhand, with floodwater from the river entering 20 villages.
"A National Distaster Response Force team is working with the help of 32 boats to take the affected people to safety," it said.
"The Banbasa barrage on the Sharda in Uttarakhand also released water into the river, with its effects visible in Lakhimpur Kheri. The river is flowing above the danger mark in the district," the report said.
 
More than 5,000 people in two villages of the district are affected by the flood.
The Rapti is flowing above the danger mark in Balrampur, where 26 villages are affected, and in Shravasti, affecting 35,000 people in 18 villages.
The Gandak river is also in spate in Kushinagar, with its level close to the danger mark.
The report said 48 shelters were built for affected locals from five villages in the district.
An active monsoon current led to rain lashing several parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Rain is expected in many places during the next 24 hours as well, the Met office said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UP floods Uttarakhand flood Rainfall

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

