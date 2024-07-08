Hemant Soren wins trust vote, backed by 45 MLAs in Jharkhand Assembly

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren leaves after winning the floor test during a special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, in Ranchi, Monday, July 8, 2024. (Photo: PTI)



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren secured a decisive victory in the state Assembly’s trust vote on Monday, July 8, with 45 MLAs backing him. Sworn in last week, Soren’s win sets the stage for an imminent cabinet expansion, as confirmed by Congress leader and Poreyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance boasts 45 MLAs: 27 from JMM, 17 from Congress, and one from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in the 81-member Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trails with 24 MLAs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Assembly’s strength currently stands at 76, following several members’ transition to the Lok Sabha, resignations, and expulsions. This adjustment lowers the halfway mark to 38, facilitating Soren’s majority.

Soren took office on July 4, succeeding Champai Soren, who resigned months before the upcoming Assembly elections.



Reflecting on his journey, Soren recounted the political struggles and legal battles that culminated in his victory. His swearing-in followed his release on bail amid money laundering charges tied to a land racket in the state capital.

Soren’s arrest on January 31 marked the second instance of a Jharkhand chief minister's apprehension by federal authorities just months before the Lok Sabha elections. In a dramatic turn, he resigned shortly before his arrest, handing over leadership to Champai Soren, a trusted ally and associate of his father, Shibu Soren.

Despite Hemant Soren’s imprisonment, the JMM achieved significant success in the Lok Sabha elections, securing three seats — two more than in 2019. The JMM’s coalition with Congress and RJD in the 2019 Assembly elections garnered a robust majority, winning 47 seats in the 81-member house, with JMM, Congress, and RJD claiming 30, 16, and one seat, respectively.

(With agency input)