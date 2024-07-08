Business Standard
Eastern Railways saves electrical energy worth Rs 12 cr in Q1 of 2024-25

Eastern Railway saved electrical energy worth over Rs 12 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25 by using comprehensive measures to save traction and non-traction energy, an official said on Monday.

Comprehensive measures to reduce use of traction and non-traction energy led to reducing its carbon footprint and saving electrical energy worth over Rs 12 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25 fiscal | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

He said that through the regeneration of energy by three-phase locomotives, the Kolkata-headquartered ER saved 10,984,814 units of energy, amounting to savings of approximately Rs 8.06 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.
Comprehensive measures to reduce use of traction and non-traction energy led to reducing its carbon footprint and saving electrical energy worth over Rs 12 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25 fiscal, ER spokesperson Kausik Mitra said.
"In June 2024 alone, regeneration in 51 three-phase locos resulted in savings of 2,583,640 units of energy, which translates to approximately Rs 1.94 crore in savings in energy bill for the month," he said.
He said that measures taken by the zonal railway have led to reduction in consumption of fossil fuel leading to sustainable development.
"These efforts contribute to substantial cost savings and also align with the broader goal of reducing fossil fuel dependency," he said.
Mitra said that additionally, ER saved over Rs 77 lakh on account of improved power factor and other rebates for non-traction energy bills from April to May this fiscal.
He said that forced shutdowns of 874 diesel locomotives when not in use, led to significant savings of high-speed diesel worth Rs 3.32 crore.

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

