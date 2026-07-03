Water level in reservoirs drops below normal during week ended July 2

Water levels in the 166-odd reservoirs across the country dipped below normal levels (the average of the past 10 years) for the first time this season during the week ended July 2, as the monsoon continued its weak run throughout June.

Though rains have picked up in the past few days and the reservoirs have once again started filling up, how much they eventually fill will depend on the extent of rainfall in July and August.

During the week ended July 2, water levels in the 166 reservoirs dropped to 47.72 BCM (billion cubic metres), down from 78.07 BCM during the corresponding period last year and lower than the 10-year average of 48.40 BCM.

Water Levels in 166 Reservoirs Monitored by the Government as On July 2, 2026 Region Reservoirs Monitored Live Capacity at FRL* Storage Levels** Current Yr Last Yr Normal Storage % Departure From Normal North India 11 19.83 29% 38% 30% -1% East India 27 21.75 19% 37% 25% -23% West India 53 38.09 28% 44% 24% 17% Central Region 28 48.58 32% 33% 27% 18% Southern India 47 55.28 20% 54% 26% -22.33% All India 166 183.56 26% 43% 26% -1% Till last week, water levels in the 166 reservoirs were 6 per cent above normal (the 10-year average), but they dropped to 1 per cent below normal during the week ended July 2, 2026. Meanwhile, after a prolonged lull, the southwest monsoon has picked up pace, but cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 2, 2026, remained 33 per cent below normal.

NOTE: Decimals have been rounded off. Normal Storage is Average Storage of Last 10 Years

*FRL is Full Reservoir Levels in BCM (billion cubic meters)

**Storage is % of Live Capacity at FRL

Source: Central Water Commission