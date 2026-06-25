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Home / India News / Reservoir levels continue to dip as monsoon progress remains sluggish

Reservoir levels continue to dip as monsoon progress remains sluggish

During the week ending June 25, water levels in the 166 reservoirs dropped to 48.405 BCM (billion cubic metres) from 50.457 BCM

water body, dam, reservoir

Water levels in India's 166 key reservoirs fell further as monsoon rains remained weak, though the IMD expects conditions to improve in early July.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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Water levels in 166 reservoirs across the country continued to drop during the week ending June 25, 2026, as monsoon progress remained weak, though there were signs of an uptick in rainfall in some areas.
 
During the week ending June 25, water levels in the 166 reservoirs dropped to 48.405 BCM (billion cubic metres) from 50.457 BCM. The levels were lower than last year's but better than the normal storage levels, which are based on the average storage over the past 10 years, a situation that has prevailed throughout June. The last time water levels in the reservoirs monitored by the government were higher than last year's was during the week ending May 29, 2026.
 
 
Reservoirs in eastern India, numbering around 27, and southern India, numbering around 47, were the ones where water levels were even lower than the 10-year average.
 
Meanwhile, after a prolonged lull, the southwest monsoon showed some signs of picking up, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest forecast, saying that although overall rainfall activity is likely to remain below normal over most parts of the country, except parts of south Peninsular India and northeast India, where it is likely to be normal to above normal during the week ending July 1, conditions will once again become favourable for the further advance of the monsoon from July 2 to 8.
 
Overall, the rainfall deficiency stood at 42 per cent for the period from June 1 to 25, 2026.  Water Levels in 166 Reservoirs Monitored by the Government as On June 25, 2026 
Region Reservoirs Monitored Live Capacity at FRL* Storage Levels**      
      Current Yr Last Yr Normal Storage % Departure From Normal
North India 11 19.86 31% 32% 28% 8%
East India 27 21.75 20% 30% 25% -20%
West India 53 38.09 29% 38% 22% 28%
Central Region 28 48.56 32% 29% 26% 22%
Southern India 47 55.28 21% 45% 24% -14.47
All India 166 183.56 26% 36% 25% 6%

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NOTE: Decimals have been rounded off. Normal Storage is Average Storage of Last 10 Years
*FRL is Full Reservoir Levels in BCM (billion cubic meters)
**Storage is % of Live Capacity at FRL
 
Source: Central Water Commission

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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