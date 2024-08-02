Business Standard
Wayanad landslides: 40 teams of rescuers commence search operations

The joint teams will include personnel from the army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy, and MEG

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

Armed Forces, NDRF, SDRF and civil administration personnel carry out rescue operation after landslides triggered by rain, in Wayanad district. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Braving rains and adverse terrain, 40 teams of rescuers began search operations in landslide-hit Wayanad district on the fourth day on Friday, officials said.
The search and rescue operations that got underway early morning received an impetus due to the completion of the 190-foot-long Bailey bridge that will enable the movement of heavy machinery, including excavators, and ambulances to the worst-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets, they said.
The 40 teams will conduct search operations in six zones of the landslides-hit areas -- Attamala and Aaranmala (first), Mundakkai (second), Punchirimattam (third), Vellarimala village (fourth), GVHSS Vellarimala (fifth), and riverbank (sixth).
The joint teams will include personnel from the army, NDRF, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy, and MEG along with three locals and one forest department employee.
In addition to this, a three-pronged search operation will begin, focusing on the Chaliyar River, according to the rescue plan devised by the authorities.
The eight police stations, along the 40-km stretch of Chaliyar, will join forces with local swimming experts to search the river for bodies that may have flown downstream or are trapped along the riverbanks.
 

Simultaneously, another search operation will be conducted using a police helicopter.
Besides this, the Coast Guard, Navy, and Forest Department will jointly conduct a search operation focusing on the riverbanks and areas where bodies may be trapped, according to the rescue plan.
State Revenue Minister K Rajan, a day ago, had said that a drone-based radar from Delhi would arrive on Saturday to locate bodies buried in the mud.
He also said that currently, six dogs are assisting in the search operation and four more will arrive in Wayanad from Tamil Nadu.

Kerala landslide rescue NDRF Natural Disasters

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

