Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Two parallel inaugurations for one bridge: CPI(M), Cong tussle over credit

The opening of the Adoor Kadavu bridge in Kerala's Kannur district has sparked a political struggle between the ruling CPI(M) and Congress, with both parties gearing up for the inauguration

Kannur bridge Kerala

Congress MLA Sajeev Joseph inspecting under-construction bridge. (Photo: X@SajeevJosephINC)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

William Shakespeare famously wrote, ‘What's in a name’. But the bard's immortal words seemingly don’t have much appeal in the political landscape of Kerala, where a bridge inauguration has sparked a contentious struggle over credit.

The proposed inauguration of the Adoor Kadavu bridge in Kannur (Kerala) has sparked a political tussle between the state’s two major parties. Scheduled to be inaugurated by CPI(M) MLA and state secretary MV Govindan, the event has encountered controversy as the Congress party announced a simultaneous inauguration at Chengalayi, located at the opposite end of the bridge.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Congress unit has said that CPI(M) leader Robert George, who is also the Irikkur Block Panchayat President, was given precedence over Congress MLA Sajeev Joseph, who represents the Irikkur constituency where the bridge is located. According to Congress, protocol dictates that MLA Sajeev Joseph should preside over such functions.

MLA Sajeev Joseph has also expressed his disappointment, claiming he was not informed about the inauguration nor invited to any preparatory meetings. He added that the situation was ‘unfair’ and a clear breach of protocol. “None of them have informed me about the function and have not invited me for any meetings to discuss the inauguration of the bridge,” Joseph told Manorama highlighting the discord.

The Adoor Kadavu Bridge project, initiated during the tenure of the Congress government led by Oommen Chandy, holds significant regional importance. It links Malappattam Panchayat in Taliparamba constituency to Chengalayi Panchayat in Irikkur constituency, promising improved connectivity for the area.

Amidst the ongoing political standoff, a revised brochure has been issued, designating MLA Sajeev Joseph as the presiding official at the Chengalayi side of the bridge’s inauguration. The clash underscores the political sensitivities surrounding infrastructure projects in the region.

More From This Section

Rajasthan govt plans Jaipur Metro expansion to key areas in Phase-II

States have power to levy cesses on mining, mineral activities: SC

Over 18.4 mn women-owned MSMEs in the country, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

NHAI not facing financial crises, pre-paid Rs 15,700 cr bank loan: Gadkari

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi to visit Ladakh on 25th anniversary of 1999 war


For now, both parties are gearing up for parallel inauguration events, each vying for recognition in the bridge’s official unveiling, set to take place soon.

Also Read

LIVE news: NTA releases revised NEET-UG exam results after Supreme Court order

Parliament LIVE: There's undeclared emergency in country, says Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi

Congress govt in Telangana presents Rs 2.91 tn Budget; major announcements

Defamation case: Why Rahul Gandhi will appear in UP court despite bail

Announce T'gana-like loan waiver for Maharashtra farmers: MPCC chief Patole

Topics : Congress Kerala Bridge Communist Party of India Politics in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon