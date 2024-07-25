Two parallel inaugurations for one bridge: CPI(M), Cong tussle over credit

William Shakespeare famously wrote, ‘What's in a name’. But the bard's immortal words seemingly don’t have much appeal in the political landscape of Kerala, where a bridge inauguration has sparked a contentious struggle over credit.

The proposed inauguration of the Adoor Kadavu bridge in Kannur (Kerala) has sparked a political tussle between the state’s two major parties. Scheduled to be inaugurated by CPI(M) MLA and state secretary MV Govindan, the event has encountered controversy as the Congress party announced a simultaneous inauguration at Chengalayi, located at the opposite end of the bridge. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Congress unit has said that CPI(M) leader Robert George, who is also the Irikkur Block Panchayat President, was given precedence over Congress MLA Sajeev Joseph, who represents the Irikkur constituency where the bridge is located. According to Congress, protocol dictates that MLA Sajeev Joseph should preside over such functions.

MLA Sajeev Joseph has also expressed his disappointment, claiming he was not informed about the inauguration nor invited to any preparatory meetings. He added that the situation was ‘unfair’ and a clear breach of protocol. “None of them have informed me about the function and have not invited me for any meetings to discuss the inauguration of the bridge,” Joseph told Manorama highlighting the discord.

The Adoor Kadavu Bridge project, initiated during the tenure of the Congress government led by Oommen Chandy, holds significant regional importance. It links Malappattam Panchayat in Taliparamba constituency to Chengalayi Panchayat in Irikkur constituency, promising improved connectivity for the area.

Amidst the ongoing political standoff, a revised brochure has been issued, designating MLA Sajeev Joseph as the presiding official at the Chengalayi side of the bridge’s inauguration. The clash underscores the political sensitivities surrounding infrastructure projects in the region.

For now, both parties are gearing up for parallel inauguration events, each vying for recognition in the bridge’s official unveiling, set to take place soon.