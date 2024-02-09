Welcome Bharat Ratna to ex-PM Narasimha Rao: Cong veteran Sonia Gandhi

Sensex (    %)
                        
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said she "welcomes" the announcement of giving Bharat Ratna to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said she "welcomes" the announcement of giving Bharat Ratna to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.
Asked about the Bharat Ratna announcements, specifically for Rao, Sonia Gandhi in a short reply said, "I welcome them... why not".
Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Bharat Ratna P V Narasimha Rao Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

