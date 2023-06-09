What to expect from Agni-Prime, the new generation ballistic missile



This was the "first pre-induction night launch" of the Agni-Prime conducted by the tri-service Strategic Forces Command (SFC). Agni-Prime was successfully flight-tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on June 7.



Agni-Prime, with a strike range of 1,000 to 2,000 km, has significant upgrades, which include composite motor casing, manoeuvrable reentry vehicle (MaRV), improved propellants, and navigation and guidance systems. Agni-P or Agni-Prime is a new generation nuclear-capable medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) developed by the DRDO that incorporates technological advances from Agni-IV and Agni-V and is considered a successor for Agni-I and Agni-II missiles in the operational service of the SFC.



Features It is a two-stage, surface-to-surface, road-mobile and solid-fueled missile which is transported by a truck and launched via a canister, like the country's first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Agni-V (over 5,000 km). It is a ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system.

Also Read Lava Agni 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050, 4700mAh battery launched Carborundum Universal partners DRDO for 'ceramic radome' technology Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile Dire need of DRDO-academia partnership for safety, says Rajnath Singh India, Russia to work on developing hypersonic version of BrahMos: Report Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 CGHS centres in Panchkula, Chandigarh HC suggests immediate measures to reduce traffic congestion in Nainital Money laundering case: ED seizes Rs 7.5 cr cash, FDs after raids in Bihar Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, no loss of life PM Modi's Visit is powerful sign that future of US-India is together: USIBC



Along with Agni-V, Agni-P will provide India with stronger deterrence against countries such as China and Pakistan. While Agni-V brings all of China within its strike range, Agni-P seems to have been developed to counter Pakistan's forces. Although Agni-Prime looks similar to Agni-III, the weight is reduced by half. Agni-P will replace older generation missiles such as Prithvi-II (350 km), Agni-II (2,000 km), Agni-III (3,000 km) and Agni-4 (4,000 km) ballistic missiles. Agni-Prime incorporates upgrades such as propulsion systems, composite rocket motor casings, and advanced navigation and guidance systems.



Test-firing of Agni-Prime Agni-P is developed to achieve maximum manoeuvrability against missile defence systems and higher accuracy for precision strikes.



The second test happened on December 18, 2021, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. The DRDO successfully tested the Agni-P for reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system. On June 28, 2021, the DRDO successfully test-fired Agni-P for the first time from Dr Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. It carried two multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRV) that delivered the warheads to two separate locations. Agni-P followed a textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with high accuracy.



List of all Agni missiles On October 21, 2022, Agni-P was successfully test-fired for the third time to achieve maximum range. On June 7, 2023, Agni-P was successfully flight-tested as part of the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the SFC after three successful developmental trials of the missile.



IGMDP was aimed at making India self-sufficient in missile technology. The programme has five missiles P-A-T-N-A: Prithvi, Agni, Trishul, Nag, and Akash. In the 1980s, India started developing the Agni missile series under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP) led by former president Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. IGMDP received approval from the government in 1983.



Agni-I is a two-stage Agni technology demonstrator with a solid-fuel first stage. It was first tested at the Interim Test Range in Chandipur in 1989. It has a strike range of 700-1200 km and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg. As compared to Agni-II, Agni-I is less costly, simple, accurate and more mobile. Agni-P is the sixth missile in the Agni (missile) series of ballistic missiles. It is a family of medium to intercontinental range ballistic missiles developed by India, named after one of the five elements of nature.



Agni-III is the third in the Agni series of missiles. It is an intermediate-range ballistic missile with a 3,500-5,000 km range. Agni-III was first tested on July 9, 2006, from Wheeler Island off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha. It can carry a payload of 1,500 kg. Agni-II is a two-stage ballistic missile with a strike range of 2,000-3000 km. It can carry a payload of 1,000 kg and was first launched on August 9, 2012.



Agni-V is a solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which has a strike range of over 7,000 km. It was first test-fired on April 19 2012, from Wheeler Island. The second test launch was successfully done on September 15, 2013. The last test launch of Agni-V was conducted on December 15, 2022, from Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The fourth missile in the series is Agni-IV. It is an intermediate-range ballistic missile with a range of around 4,000 km. It was first tested on November 15 2011, and September 19, 2012, from Wheeler Island off the coast of eastern Orissa. Agni-IV bridges the gap between Agni II and Agni III. Agni-IV can take a warhead of 1,000 kg. With state-of-the-art technologies, Agni-IV is designed to increase kill efficiency and higher range performance. It can be fired from a road-mobile launcher.

Agni-VI is a MIRV-capable intercontinental ballistic missile currently under development by the DRDO. Agni-VI is reported to be the most advanced version of the Agni missiles.