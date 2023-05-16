close

Lava Agni 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050, 4700mAh battery launched

Priced at Rs 21,999, the smartphone will be available from May 24 on Amazon India. The company offers a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards

BS Web Team New Delhi
Agni 2 5G

Agni 2 5G

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Smartphone maker Lava Mobiles, on Tuesday, launched a mid-range smartphone, the Agni 2 5G. Priced at Rs 21,999, the smartphone will be available from May 24 on Amazon India. The company is offering a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards.

The company says that it is providing an Indian alternative to mid-range smartphone buyers. According to Lava, the Agni 2 5G is India's first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 7050 processor.

"It is developed keeping in mind all the aspirations of Indian customers in the Rs 20K price segment. Its truly world-class attributes will change what you think about Indian smartphones," said Sunil Raina, President & Business Head of Lava International.

Features


Display

The Agni 2 5G has a Curved AMOLED display with a 6.78-inch FHD + screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Fitted with double-reinforced glass protection, it has a 2.3 m bottom bezel and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.65 per cent.

Chipset

Agni 2 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050, equipped with 4K HDR video processing for streamers and high-resolution displays.

MediaTek claims that the HyperEngine makes the gaming experience more fluid and responsive.

Charging

Agni 2 is powered by a 4700mAh battery with a 66W charger, which the manufacturers claim gives a 50% charge in less than 16 minutes.

Camera

It is equipped with a 50MP quad camera and a 1.0-micron pixel sensor, capturing more light and richer details. 
Storage

The Agni 2 comes with 256 GB storage and 8GB RAM, which is extendable up to 16GB RAM virtually.

Additional features

The Agni 2 has a 2900mm² vapour chamber cooling technology to prevent heating. According to the manufacturers, the X-axis haptic motor makes the gaming and typing experience richer.
First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

