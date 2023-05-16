Smartphone maker Lava Mobiles, on Tuesday, launched a mid-range smartphone, the Agni 2 5G. Priced at Rs 21,999, the smartphone will be available from May 24 on Amazon India. The company is offering a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards.
The company says that it is providing an Indian alternative to mid-range smartphone buyers. According to Lava, the Agni 2 5G is India's first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 7050 processor.
The company says that it is providing an Indian alternative to mid-range smartphone buyers. According to Lava, the Agni 2 5G is India's first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 7050 processor.
"It is developed keeping in mind all the aspirations of Indian customers in the Rs 20K price segment. Its truly world-class attributes will change what you think about Indian smartphones," said Sunil Raina, President & Business Head of Lava International.
Features
Display
The Agni 2 5G has a Curved AMOLED display with a 6.78-inch FHD + screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Fitted with double-reinforced glass protection, it has a 2.3 m bottom bezel and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.65 per cent.
Also Read
Lava Blaze 5G to get Android 13, quarterly software updates for 2 years
Lava Blaze 5G gets 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage: Know price, specs
Lava Blaze 2 smartphone goes on sale on Amazon India: Unboxing, specs, more
Lava Blaze NXT smartphone with MediaTek Helio G37 launched at Rs 9,299
Lava Blaze 5G phone's 6GB RAM variant goes on sale with introductory offers
Bots now make up nearly half of all internet traffic, study reveals
Qualcomm bets big on Hybrid artificial intelligence in ChatGPT, Bard era
Microsoft's Phone Link for iOS now available to all Windows 11 users
Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations
AI-generated image: This Google Search tool helps detect synthetic photos
Chipset
Agni 2 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050, equipped with 4K HDR video processing for streamers and high-resolution displays.
MediaTek claims that the HyperEngine makes the gaming experience more fluid and responsive.
Charging
Agni 2 is powered by a 4700mAh battery with a 66W charger, which the manufacturers claim gives a 50% charge in less than 16 minutes.
Camera
Camera
It is equipped with a 50MP quad camera and a 1.0-micron pixel sensor, capturing more light and richer details.
Storage
The Agni 2 comes with 256 GB storage and 8GB RAM, which is extendable up to 16GB RAM virtually.
Additional features
The Agni 2 has a 2900mm² vapour chamber cooling technology to prevent heating. According to the manufacturers, the X-axis haptic motor makes the gaming and typing experience richer.