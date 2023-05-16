

The company says that it is providing an Indian alternative to mid-range smartphone buyers. According to Lava, the Agni 2 5G is India's first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 7050 processor.

Smartphone maker Lava Mobiles, on Tuesday, launched a mid-range smartphone, the Agni 2 5G. Priced at Rs 21,999, the smartphone will be available from May 24 on Amazon India. The company is offering a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards.