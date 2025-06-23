Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WII threatens of pay freeze for Yoga Day absence, then retracts order

WII threatens of pay freeze for Yoga Day absence, then retracts order

Wildlife Institute of India sparked outrage after warning staff of salary hold for missing Yoga Day, then retracted the directive, calling it a routine message amid rising employee concern

The International Day of Yoga, observed every year on June 21, is a wellness initiative promoted by the Government of India.(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

The International Yoga Day on June 21 was clearly a major event of the year at the Wildlife Institute of India. But some of its staff chose to skip it without prior permission. The event was so vital that missing it was seen as an act of defiance by the Dehradun-based institute.
 
Consequently, the Wildlife Institute of India on Monday warned employees that their June salaries would be withheld for skipping the International Yoga Day event without prior notice. But within hours, the directive was rolled back, like a yoga mat in the monsoon.
 
The warning came via an internal email sent by the Dehradun-based institute, expressing disappointment over the “poor attendance” at the June 21 celebration, despite repeated notices from the WII and reminders from the Ministry of Environment.
 
 
“Please note that while the WII ensures the timely disbursement of monthly salaries/emoluments to over 600 employees [including researchers], about 75 individuals participated in this important national event,” read the email accessed by PTI.
 
The message instructed all staff — permanent and contractual — who missed the event without informing in advance to submit a written explanation to their reporting officer or the deputy registrar. Until these explanations were received and verified, the finance officer was directed to withhold June 2025 salary disbursements.

However, the situation changed quickly. By 1.55 pm the same day, the administration issued another email to all staff, stating that the earlier directive had been withdrawn.
 
Speaking to PTI, WII Director Virendra Tiwari clarified, “No such action is proposed,” and added that it was simply a routine communication shared with employees. However, the tone of the initial e-mail and the threat of salary stoppage stirred concern among staff.
 
“This was a bit too much,” a WII employee told PTI. The staffer said they had not been informed earlier that attending the event was mandatory and confirmed receiving the withdrawal notice later.
 
The International Day of Yoga, observed every year on June 21, is a wellness initiative promoted by the Government of India. While central government employees are generally encouraged to participate, attendance remains voluntary across most institutions.
   

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

