Will attend shows of 14 journalists named if they realise mistakes: Cong

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday said that the INDIA alliance has "not boycotted or blacklisted anyone" but it is a movement of non-cooperation and that leaders of the opposition bloc will start attending shows of 14 journalists named if they realise their mistakes.

"We have not banned, boycotted or blacklisted anyone. This is a non-cooperation movement, we will not cooperate with anyone spreading hatred in the society...They are not our enemies," Khera said.

Addressing a press conference, ahead of the start of the two-day meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Khera said, "Nothing is permanent, if tomorrow they realise that what they were doing is not good for India, we will again start attending their shows."

The decision to "boycott" 14 TV anchors was taken by the INDIA bloc's media committee on Thursday. A list shared by the leaders of the INDIA bloc contains the names of 14 news anchors.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday launched a scathing attack against the Opposition bloc - INDIA for their announcement, which he termed as "contempt against media" and "hatred against free journalism."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "This boycott and media censorship can be traced back to 1975. It is not new. It is a rehearsal for you. For any reason, if the Congress government comes to power, the media will get censored but ISRO has made the Chandrayaan at the right time. I will send the entire Congress party to the moon, to form government there...This is childish..."

Also Read Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam Be ready to tackle floods: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells officials Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge No concept of old and new BJP, anybody can join with missed call: Assam CM Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur Try extending benefits of Covid schemes to all orphan children: SC to govt Odisha to launch over Rs 3,000 cr scheme for public, commodity transport NIT Silchar student dies by suicide, 40 students injured in lathi charge Haryana min Sandeep Singh furnishes bail bonds in sexual harassment case ED arrests Anil Kumar Meena, RPSC member Babulal Katara in paper leak case

Patra also said that the list was a "target list". "Who will take responsibility if any of your party workers attack these journalists?" he questioned. "This was a hit job, done by a hit list released by the Congress party and the 'INDI alliance'."

Earlier on Thursday, releasing a list of journalists Khera wrote on X, "Hate shops are decorated on some channels every day from 5 p.m. onwards. We will not become customers in the market of hate. Our aim is 'Hate-Free India'. With a heavy heart, it was decided not to participate in the shows and events of some anchors. We have been fighting against unrestrained comments, fake news, etc. against our leaders and will continue to fight, but we will not allow hatred to spread in society. Hate will end; love will win.