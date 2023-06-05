close

Will continue fight: Sakshi, Bajrang; refutes reports of their withdrawal

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Monday said they will continue their fight for justice, asserting that none of wrestlers have backed down and rubbished reports of their withdrawal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Monday said they will continue their fight for justice, asserting that none of the wrestlers have backed down and rubbished reports of their withdrawal from the protest as attempts to "sabotage" the movement.

The news of our withdrawing from the movement is just a "rumour", Punia said, adding that the report of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also "false".

Bajrang, Sakshi along with fellow Olympian and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including one minor. Singh has denied all the charges.

"This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," Malik tweeted.

Reacting to the reports, Punia said,"This news is being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn from the movement. The news of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served."

Their reactions came amid reports that both of them have withdrawn from the protest, dealing a big blow to the more than two-month-old protest.

Asked if she has distanced herself from the movement since she resumed her duties in the Railways, Sakshi told reporters,"Let me make it clear, we are making our strategy to take our fight forward. We will ensure that there is no violence, how we can take the protest forward, we are working on that.

"I am (an) OSD (officer on special duty) first and I have a lot of responsibilities, so as long as we are making our strategy and not sitting on the protest, I will take care of my official duties."

On the reports that the minor girl has withdrawn her FIR, she said,"This is all fake news to weaken our Satyagraha and our protest to alienate us from the public. This is wrong. We have not gone back on our fight and we will not do so. Till we get justice, the fight will go on."

On the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, she said: "It was a normal conversation. No final solution has emerged. Our stance will remain the same, arrest the accused. Vinesh, Bajrang and I are together in this fight and till we get justice, we will remain united.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajrang Punia Woman wrestler Sakshi Malik WFI

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

