Yellow alert in Himachal after 104 roads blocked in rain, snowfall

Normal life was disrupted in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as higher reaches received snowfall and rain lash mid and lower hills, blocking 104 roads and three national highways, officials said.

The vehicular movement to Keylong was suspended due to a massive landslide at the Selfie Point near Sissu on Manali- Keylong highway, they said.

As many as 104 roads, including 99 in Lahaul and Spiti, are closed due to snowfall, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Movement on Gramphu-Losar, Darcha-Sarchu and Rohtang Pass were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, it said.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has deployed men and machinery to clear the blockade and traffic is expected to resume in next two to three hours, a spokesman of BRO said.



The local meteorological station has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm at isolated places on April 22 and 23.

It has forecast rain in mid hills and rain and snowfall in higher reaches for the next six days from April 21 to April 26 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from April 22.

Koksar received 19 cm of snowfall, followed by Gondla recording 16.5 cm, Keylong 8.5 cm and Kukumseri 2.4 cm, according to weather data.

As widespread rains lashed mid and lower hills, Bharmaur and Chamba were the wettest with 25 mm rain, Tissa 24.3 mm Solan 24 mm, Rajgarh 20.4 mm, Kalpa 20.2 mm, Renuka 19.4 mm, Kukumseri 19.3 mm, Reckong Peo, Dalhousie, Koksar and Shillaro 19 mm.

Shimla and its surrounding areas received intermittent rain accompanied by lightning and the sky remained heavily overcast.

Farmers and fruit growers are a worried lot as stormy conditions and hailstorms are harmful for apple and wheat crop.