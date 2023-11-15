Sensex (1.14%)
You cannot enforce peace from position of weakness: Jagdeep Dhankhar

He also said that India as a nation can be singled out as a consistent proponent of peace

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said one cannot enforce and negotiate peace from a position of weakness and asserted that ideals such as Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' get meaning in physical terms only when they are elucidated from a position of strength.
He also said that India as a nation can be singled out as a consistent proponent of peace.
"This country has never engaged in expansion," he said.
Addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue here, the vice president said India's firm commitment to Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' (world is one family) is our way of life and dictates the country's global outlook.
"These great ideals that are wholesome for the entire humanity get meaning in physical terms only when you elucidate them from a position of strength.
"Your strength will define global order, your strength will define peace," Dhankhar said.
He stressed that one cannot enforce or negotiate or aspire for peace from a "position of weakness".
He said India has a serious stake in peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure maritime trade and security.
By 2030, he said, India is poised to be the third-largest economy, this time overtaking Japan and Germany.
"As India's economic prowess grows, dotted with phenomenal growth and technical penetration, so do our stakes in global and regional affairs, and also the challenges that come with it," Dhankhar said.
He said an expected outcome of such dialogues would be forging a convergence of all stakeholders to secure a stable and prosperous future in the vibrant landscape of the Indo-Pacific by ensuring peace.
"This landscape has enormous potential to enhance economies of the world," he said, adding that such a scenario "makes our lives better".
The conception of an ideation forum to dissect contemporary challenges to maritime trade and connectivity in the Indo-Pacific is thoughtful, particularly given the explosive global scenario with many cliff-hanging situations that potentially can derail the smooth sailing of trade and maintenance of connectivity in the region, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagdeep Dhankar India defence sector

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

