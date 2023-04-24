close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Labour minister launches features on eShram portal for unorganised workers

The new features added in eShram portal will enhance the utility of the portal and facilitate ease of registration for unorganised workers, it claimed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bhupender Yadav

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union labour minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday launched new features on eShram portal including the one which will help in capturing family details of migrant workers for providing the benefit of child education and women centric schemes.

Registered workers can now connect with employment opportunities, skilling, apprenticeship, pension scheme, digital skilling and states' schemes through eShram portal, a labour ministry statement said.

Union Minister for Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav launched new features in eShram Portal today (Monday), it stated.

The new features added in eShram portal will enhance the utility of the portal and facilitate ease of registration for unorganised workers, it claimed.

A feature of capturing family details of migrant worker has been added to the eShram portal, the ministry said.

It explained that this feature can help in providing child education and women centric schemes to the workers who have migrated with family.

Also Read

Provide ration cards to migrant workers registered on eShram: SC to states

Nobody should sleep empty stomach, govt to ensure grains reach last man: SC

Pension scheme for unorganised workers being evaluated: Govt to House panel

Singapore's gig workers to get work injury and pension coverage

Focus on labour reforms, social security for informal workers in 2023

Logistics to entail huge scope of investment for youth: MoS Chandrasekhar

IT Rules amendments don't offer protection to parody, satire: Bombay HC

RE players discuss ways to strengthen supply chain network: Mercom India

SC must let legislature decide on same-sex marriage: Bar associations

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Further, it stated that a new feature on sharing of data of construction workers registering on eShram with the concerned Building and Other Construction Workers' (BOCW) welfare board, has been added to ensure registration of construction workers with the respective BOCW board and access to the schemes meant for them.

The Union minister also formally launched Data Sharing Portal (DSP) for sharing of eShram data with states and Union Territories.

The data sharing portal will allow sharing of eShram beneficiaries' data with the respective states and Union Territories in a secured manner for targeted implementation of social security/welfare schemes for the unorganised workers registered on eShram.

Recently, the ministry initiated mapping of different schemes data with eShram data to identify the eShram registrants who have not yet received the benefits of these schemes.

This data is also being shared with states/UTs.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment launched eShram portal on 26th August 2021 to create a comprehensive national database of unorganised workers.

As on 21st April 2023, over 28.87 crore unorganised workers have registered on eShram portal, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Labour Ministry Labourer unorganised sector

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

GSK to bring Herpes Zoster vaccine Shingrix at one-third of US price: MD

Bhushan Akshikar
4 min read

Office space absorption at 14 mn sq ft in Q1 2023, falls 11% YoY: Study

Office space, workplace, workpace, co-working space
3 min read
Premium

Disposal of delayed payment cases by micro, small industries at 5-year low

MSEs
4 min read

Indian gaming CEOs slam Google's 'jagirdari' 30% tax on in-app purchases

Google, alphabet
3 min read

Labour minister launches features on eShram portal for unorganised workers

Bhupender Yadav
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon