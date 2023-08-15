Yuva shakti to Manipur: Here's what PM Modi said during his I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort to mark the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. During his speech, he touched upon several topics, including the crisis in Manipur, the new world order, and India's "yuva shakti".

Here are the highlights from his speech:

PM Modi on Manipur

Modi said the situation in Manipur, which witnessed violence in the past few weeks, is improving. He urged the people in the northeastern state to build on the peace restored there.

PM Modi said the entire nation is with Manipur, and the Centre and the state government were making every effort to find a solution and will continue to do so.

"In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honour of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur," he said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

"The people of Manipur should build on the peace restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur," PM Modi added.

'Demography, democracy, diversity'

He said India has "democracy, demography and diversity", which have the potential to realise the dreams of the country.

"This triveni can fulfill all dreams of India," PM Modi said.

He added that younger people from smaller cities also make a significant impact in several fields. "I believe in yuva shakti. The country's youth has got India in the world's first three startup ecosystems".

The PM also said we are now standing in the middle of "1,000 years of enslavement and 1,000 years of greatness."

"Whatever decisions we take today will impact the next 1,000 years."

He also added that there will be "unlimited opportunities" for everyone here.

New world order

Similar to the situation after World War 2, PM Modi said that a new global order is emerging after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"India is becoming the voice of the global South, its prosperity is becoming an opportunity for the world. We are bringing the promise of stability to the world," he said. "No ifs, no buts, only trust."

Modi added that the world has not been able to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but India has controlled inflation successfully.

'Reform, perform, transform'

PM Modi also added that since he took over as the PM of the country. The main motto of his government has been to "reform, perform, transform".

PM Modi said that the Centre is spending four times more than the previous governments on building houses. Moreover, MUDRA Yojana is helping in generating employment for youth.

"In the next five years, I promise India will be in the top three world economies," he added.