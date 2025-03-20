Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma now officially divorced. Details here

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and influencer Dhanashree Verma have officially parted ways after months of legal proceedings. The couple, whose relationship has been under public scrutiny since 2022, appeared separately at the Bandra family court for the final settlement of their divorce case. The court has now granted the divorce, bringing an end to their four year long journey.
 
“The divorce is done, and the marriage has been dissolved,” confirmed Chahal’s lawyer.
 
This final resolution follows a directive from the Bombay High Court, which had earlier set an alimony amount for Chahal to pay. The court also instructed the couple to settle their case in the family court by March 21, considering Chahal’s upcoming commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, which begins Friday.
 
 
Despite the standard practice of a six-month cooling-off period in divorce cases—allowing couples time to reconsider—the high court expedited the process due to Chahal’s professional obligations. Both parties complied with the directive, and the case was swiftly concluded.
 

Alimony settlement finalised

 
As part of the settlement, Dhanashree Verma is set to receive a total alimony of Rs 4.75 crore. Out of this, Rs 2.37 crore has already been paid, with the remaining amount to be disbursed as agreed upon by both parties. The resolution of financial matters is expected to bring relief, especially considering the public attention and speculation surrounding the case.
 
Chahal and Dhanashree began living separately in 2022, triggering widespread rumours about their relationship. Over the years, their divorce became a topic of intense media focus and online discourse, with Dhanashree often facing criticism and backlash from fans. The influencer addressed the issue on social media multiple times, highlighting the personal toll the situation had taken on her.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

