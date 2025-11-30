Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / 11th ITPGRFA meet postpones key decisions on expanding plant list

11th ITPGRFA meet postpones key decisions on expanding plant list

The meeting had entered a crucial phase after the chair of ITPGRFA proposed a compromise document where it wanted expansion of the MLS to include all crops and revision of the transfer agreement

International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, ITPGRFA

International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The eleventh governing body meeting of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA) or Plant Treaty concluded earlier today in Lima, Peru, with the chair deciding to postpone the decision on expanding the list of crops under the Multilateral System (MLS) and also the revised plant material transfer agreement to the next meeting, sources said.
 
The meeting had entered a crucial phase after the chair of ITPGRFA proposed a compromise document where it wanted expansion of the MLS to include all crops and revision of the transfer agreement.
 
Civil society groups in India had warned the country against signing the agreement as it would have compromised India’s sovereign rights on seeds. Presently, the MLS has 64 crops and forages.
   
ITPGRFA is a legally binding global treaty adopted in 2001 by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and came into force in 2004. Its stated objectives are conservation, sustainable use, and fair and equitable sharing of benefits from Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (PGRFA).
 
The treaty establishes a multilateral system (MLS) that provides access to a list of important crops for research and breeding, while ensuring that benefits from their use are shared among the signatories.
 
Of the 64 crops under the treaty, India has notified just nine, along with their 26,563 ‘accessions’ for the MLS. An ‘accession’, in FAO terminology, is “a distinct, uniquely identifiable sample of seeds representing a cultivar, breeding line or a population, which is maintained in storage for conservation and use”.
 
India has been one of the top beneficiaries of the agreement without sharing much of its own seed germplasm resources, experts said. The current round of negotiations started on Tuesday, November 25, and concluded earlier today.

More From This Section

fertiliser, farmer

Rajasthan ensuring availability of fertilisers in every block: Agri minpremium

agriculture NPAs India, farm loan defaults, bad loans April-June 2025, Bank of Maharashtra agri NPAs, Union Bank agri loans, Punjab & Sind Bank NPAs, UCO Bank farm loan stress, RBI Trend and Progress report, priority sector lending, Kisan Credit Card

Govt to push green fuel farm machinery to boost mechanisation: Agri secy

Paddy, Agriculture

India's rice output may hit record high of 124 mt in 2025 kharif season

Wheat

Wheat leads as rabi sowing over in half of normal area, shows datapremium

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan urges farm scientists to focus research on practical solutions

Topics : seeds crops Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon