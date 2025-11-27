Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt to push green fuel farm machinery to boost mechanisation: Agri secy

Govt to push green fuel farm machinery to boost mechanisation: Agri secy

The agriculture secretary said this transition will bring down both maintenance and operational costs for farmers, and government schemes will increasingly prioritise green fuel-based technologies

agriculture NPAs India, farm loan defaults, bad loans April-June 2025, Bank of Maharashtra agri NPAs, Union Bank agri loans, Punjab & Sind Bank NPAs, UCO Bank farm loan stress, RBI Trend and Progress report, priority sector lending, Kisan Credit Card

Chaturvedi said mechanisation is crucial for achieving the four key objectives of increasing farmers' income

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The government will prioritise green fuel-based farm machinery and enhance access to mechanisation for small and marginal farmers as part of India's vision to become a global food basket by 2047, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi said on Thursday.

Addressing the ninth edition of EIMA Agrimach event organised by FICCI here, Chaturvedi said mechanisation is crucial for achieving the four key objectives of increasing farmers' income -- reducing farming costs, boosting productivity, improving price realisation through value addition, and building climate resilience.

"Over the next 5-10 years, we should shift our technologies towards green fuels -- whether electrically operated tractors or machines running on CBG (compressed biogas) available from rural CBG plants," he said.

 

The agriculture secretary said this transition will bring down both maintenance and operational costs for farmers, and government schemes will increasingly prioritise green fuel-based technologies.

He also called upon Italian industry counterparts present at the event to collaborate in this area, saying it is the need of the hour.

TAFE Group President T R Kesavan and Corteva Agriscience South Asia President Subroto Geed were also present at the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Paddy, Agriculture

India's rice output may hit record high of 124 mt in 2025 kharif season

Wheat

Wheat leads as rabi sowing over in half of normal area, shows datapremium

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari bats for 'farmer producer companies' for agricultural development

GST makes inroads into agriculture sector

Farm sector can maintain 4% growth for a decade: Niti Aayog's Ramesh Chand

agriculture, rabi season, crops

DCP system faces challenges over late payments, MSP bonuses, surplus stockpremium

Topics : Agriculture agriculture economy Indian agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon