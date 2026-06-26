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India IT cos generating $10-12 bn in AI revenue, set for growth: Nasscom

Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar emphasised that as AI moves into production, enterprises will need specialist partners to deploy and scale the technology responsibly

AI, Artificial Intelligence

(Photo: Reuetrs)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

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The Indian technology services industry is already generating an estimated $10-12 billion in revenue from artificial intelligence (AI) services, with nearly a quarter of companies successfully moving AI experiments into production, industry body Nasscom said.

Dismissing concerns that the rise of AI could diminish the relevance of traditional IT services, industry leaders at the Nasscom US CEO Forum in New York City said that the sector remains central to global enterprise transformation in the AI era.

"While AI will bring productivity gains and compress parts of standardised, repeatable work, it will also expand demand for technology orchestration, data readiness, application modernisation, AI governance, cybersecurity, agent management and industry-specific solutions.

 

"Nearly 25 per cent of technology services companies have moved AI experiments into production. The industry is generating an estimated $10 to 12 billion in AI services revenue, with more than 2 million professionals skilled in AI and 1,00,000 to 2,00,000 trained in advanced AI capabilities. Around 85 per cent of technology service providers now have agentic AI platforms," Nasscom said.

Looking ahead, Nasscom said Agentic AI will open up an additional $300 to 400 billion in addressable spend pools for technology services by 2030, spanning legacy modernisation, AI operations, cybersecurity, and governance.

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The forum, held at the Consulate General of India, was attended by Governor Matt Meyer, Secretary Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, and CEOs of Indian technology companies operating in the US.

Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar emphasised that as AI moves into production, enterprises will need specialist partners to deploy and scale the technology responsibly.

"Enterprises will have to bring together models, applications, data platforms, cloud environments, cybersecurity controls, regulatory requirements and industry systems into a reliable operating model. The value of IT services will increasingly lie in making these systems work together securely, efficiently and at scale," Nambiar said.

The industry body also observed a fundamental shift in how the sector will expand. Future growth will be less dependent on linear headcount additions and more reliant on platforms, domain solutions, proprietary assets, and outcome-based delivery.

Business process services will move from routine transaction execution to intelligence operations, with human effort shifting towards supervision, exception handling, analytics, and decision support as AI automates routine work.

"The next phase of AI is not about experimentation alone. Enterprises now need to convert AI capability into production value. That requires data readiness, workflow redesign, secure deployment, governance and change management. These are areas where Indian technology services companies have deep experience and a strong opportunity to lead," said Cognizant CEO and Chair of the Nasscom US CEO Forum Ravi Kumar S.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

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