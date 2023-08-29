Soyabean crop good so far, any delay in monsoon may hit productivity: SOPA

Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) on Tuesday said any delay in rains will affect the productivity of soyabean crop in all major producing states, including Madhya Pradesh.

Production of soyabean, which is grown in Kharif (summer-sown) season, stood at a record 149.76 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 crop year (July-June) as against 129.87 lakh tonnes in the previous year, according to the government data.

As per the agriculture ministry data, sowing of soyabean is higher at 124.71 lakh hectares till August 25 in the ongoing kharif season as against 123.60 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

"There has been unprecedented shortfall in rainfall in August and while the crop has held on to its own till date, rains are required immediately. Any delay in rains will be detrimental to the soybean crop in the entire country," SOPA said in a statement.

The association has undertaken an extensive crop health monitoring survey of soybean crop in Madya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan between August 20 and August 28.

"The extent of yield loss will depend on the revival of rains and it is premature to predict the overall crop today. All will depend on how the monsoon behaves in the next 45 days," SOPA observed.

As per the survey findings, soyabean crop is 45 to 60 days old in Madhya Pradesh and is in the pod formation to pod filling stage.

"Early sown crop of early maturity variety is at the grain filling stage. Overall crop condition as on date is normal and rains during this fortnight have helped the crop. Insects and weeds are under good control. Immediate rains are required in the entire state, particularly in the western region, otherwise the crop will have severe moisture stress which may adversely affect yields," SOPA said.

In Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the crop is 45 to 60 days old and is in the pod formation to pod filling stage. Early sown crop of early maturity variety is at the grain filling stage. Insects and weeds are under good control.

"While the overall crop condition as on date is normal, immediate rains are required and in case of any delay in rains, the crop health will be adversely affected, causing lower yields, particularly in Marathwada (Maharashtra) which has a substantial area under soybean," SOPA said.

The situation in other states is similar and immediate rainfall is required, it added.

According to SOPA, the soyabean acreage stood at 114.5 lakh hectares, yield 1084 kg per hectare and total production at 124.11 lakh tonnes during the 2021-22 crop year.