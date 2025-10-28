Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre hikes non-urea fertiliser subsidy to ₹37,952 cr for rabi 2025

Centre hikes non-urea fertiliser subsidy to ₹37,952 cr for rabi 2025

The hike in phosphorus and sulphur subsidy aims to offset higher import costs of DAP and raw materials while keeping fertiliser prices stable for farmers

Chhattisgarh: A farm worker sprays fertilizers in a paddy field, in Chhattisgarh.(Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Tuesday raised the subsidy on phosphorus (P) and sulphur (S) fertilisers for the ongoing 2025–26 rabi season, with an allocation of Rs 37,952 crore to cover the rising import costs for manufacturers and provide relief to the farming community.
 
However, the subsidy rates for nitrogen (N) and potash (K) have been kept unchanged. The new rates will be effective from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.
 
Phosphorus and sulphur subsidy raised 10 per cent each
 
The Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, increased the subsidy for phosphorus to Rs 47.96 per kg for the ongoing rabi season from Rs 43.60 per kg in the 2026 kharif season — an increase of 10 per cent. Compared with the previous rabi season, the hike amounts to around 56 per cent.
   
Similarly, the subsidy for sulphur was raised to Rs 2.87 per kg in the FY26 rabi season from Rs 2.61 per kg in the FY26 kharif season — a rise of around 10 per cent. From the previous (FY25) rabi season, the increase is about 63 per cent.

The subsidy rates for nitrogen and potash remain unchanged at Rs 43.02 per kg and Rs 2.38 per kg, respectively.
 
Rationale behind the increase
 
The higher subsidy for phosphorus and sulphur is mainly to offset the increase in landed prices of phosphoric acid, sulphur, and finished Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP).
 
Data shows that the landed price of phosphoric acid rose from around $1,055 per tonne in June to $1,258 per tonne in September (CFR, or cost and freight inclusive), while that of sulphur jumped from $150 per tonne to $288 per tonne. The landed price of finished DAP increased from around $680 per tonne in April 2025 to about $790 per tonne, up 16.17 per cent.
 
“The subsidy approved is higher by about Rs 14,000 crore from the previous rabi season. During the last rabi season, the subsidy was about Rs 24,000 crore,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.
 
The subsidy rate has been fixed after considering import prices, nutrient requirements, subsidy burden, and the maximum retail price (MRP), he said.
 
No rise in MRP for DAP and TSP
 
The government has also provided a special package to ensure the availability of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) to farmers without any increase in MRP.
 
NBS scheme framework
 
The Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme, introduced in April 2010, provides subsidies for non-urea fertilisers based on their nutrient content — nitrogen, phosphate, potash, and sulphur.
 
Under NBS, subsidies are determined per kilogram of nutrient content in P&K fertilisers, with rates announced annually or bi-annually depending on global and domestic prices, inventory, and currency fluctuations.
 
Only phosphatic and potassic fertilisers (28-plus grades, including DAP, MOP, SSP, NPK, and complexes) — except urea — are covered under the NBS scheme. Subsidies are paid directly to fertiliser companies, enabling them to sell fertilisers to farmers at affordable prices.
 
The government also provides freight subsidies for the transport and distribution of these fertilisers across the country.
 

