Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre committed to increasing farmers' income, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Centre committed to increasing farmers' income, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

We will work to increase production in these districts and make farmers prosperous, he said at the Chaupal programme at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Vellore (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government is committed to increasing agriculture production and enhancing farmers' income, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

He said that four low-production districts of Tamil Nadu viz. Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tuticorin, and Virudhunagar have been included in the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. Under this, 36 schemes of 11 central ministries were being integrated to deliver comprehensive benefits to farmers.

We will work to increase production in these districts and make farmers prosperous, he said at the Chaupal programme at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra here  He interacted with farmers and officials of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra and explained about the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Yojana and the Pulses Mission.

 

The farmers here are very hardworking and are doing excellent work for natural farming, he said lauding the ryots of Tamil Nadu.

He assured that concrete steps will be taken to address pest and disease issues affecting coconut crops. Efforts would be taken to mitigate the impact of price decline due to glut in mango production, and also to establish value-addition and processing units. All eligible farmers in Tamil Nadu will be linked to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to ensure maximum outreach and benefit, he said.

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Serving farmers is serving God, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan asks officials to ensure timely fertiliser supply for rabi season

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Looking to raise output of pulses 40% by 2030-31 crop year: Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Tariffs are weapons, India won't yield to global pressure: Shivraj Chouhan

water shortage

Centre earmarks 65% MGNREGA funds for over-exploited water blocks

Later speaking to reporters, the minister said the state should work with the Centre to implement the schemes properly so that farmers could reap the full benefits.

Chouhan offered prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple in Vellore.

He inaugurated 'Gurusthanam Pooja Hall' in Vellore and participated in Maha Chandi Havan for world peace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

onions, onion

Onion deflation at 6.5-year high in September amid subdued exportspremium

Paddy, Agriculture

UP to procure 6 Mt paddy worth ₹14,000 crore in 2025-26 Kharif seasonpremium

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer

India braces for higher fertiliser prices as China suspends exports

Rajasthan Education Minister, Madan Dilawar

Rajasthan govt distributes mustard seed minikits to 7,300 women farmerspremium

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Haryana raises sugarcane price to ₹415/quintal as Diwali gift to farmers

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan agriculture economy Farmers income

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon