Friday, February 21, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre ready to help Andhra Pradesh's red chilli farmers under MIS

Centre ready to help Andhra Pradesh's red chilli farmers under MIS

Union Agriculture Minister said the ministry is likely to provide help to farmers of the state under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

chilli

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the Centre will provide financial support to red chilli farmers of Andhra Pradesh and a decision will be taken soon in this regard.

He said the ministry is likely to provide help to farmers of the state under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the Centre to help red chilli farmers under the MIS in view of a fall in prices. Naidu held a discussion with Chouhan through video conference.

In a press conference on Friday here, Chouhan assured that the Centre will be providing financial assistance under the MIS and modalities are being worked out.

 

That apart, he said the Centre is also making efforts to boost exports of red chilli.

Also Read

star birth, NASA, black hole, space

Andhra-origin scientist leads US team to historic black hole breakthroughs

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Andhra electricity regulator approves power purchase from Seci for FY26

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

After Telangana, Andhra permits Muslim staff to leave early for Ramzan

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Temple economy worth Rs 6 trillion is largest economic activity, says AP CM

bird flu in west bengal

Bird flu outbreak: Teams deployed, control room set up in Andhra's Eluru

According to a statement, the agriculture minister on Friday held a meeting to look into the problems of chilli farmers of Andhra Pradesh. Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu was also present in the meeting.

Chouhan directed ICAR to review the production cost of red chilli in Andhra Pradesh and submit a report.

This will help the Centre to provide financial assistance under the MIS to chilli farmers for 2024-25 season.

It was also decided that ICAR will send an expert team to visit chilli fields in Andhra Pradesh to study the damage to the crop due to pest infestation and suggest effective integrated pest management measures.

The MIS is meant for perishable agriculture/horticulture commodities such as tomato, onion and potato etc. not covered under MSP (minimum support price).

The scheme is implemented at the request of the state/UT government when there is a reduction of prices in the market by at least 10 per cent over the rates of the previous normal season in state/UT.

Under MIS, in place of physical procurement, states may have the option to make differential payments between Market Intervention Price (MIP) and selling price, subject to coverage of 25 per cent of the production of crops and a maximum price difference up to 25 per cent of MIP.

Chouhan also asked to prepare a proposal regarding increasing the coverage limit of red chilli under MIS from 25 per cent of production.

The minister also directed to organize training and capacity building programs under the cluster development program.

During the meeting, it was decided an exporters' meeting will be organised soon to explore opportunities for export of red chilli from Andhra Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumFood grains

India's foodgrain production becoming rainfall-resistant, hints study

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

Govt may raise vegetable oil import taxes again to support local farmers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

India to harvest bumper wheat crop this year: Agriculture Minister Chouhan

Wheat, farmers, MSP, Crop

Centre tightens wheat stock limits amid persistent price pressures

sugarcane farmers

Uttar Pradesh cane SAP unchanged at ₹370/quintal for 2024-25 season

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERCB vs MI LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs SA LIVE SCOREClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon