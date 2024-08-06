Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Centre to unilaterally release its share of crop insurance premium

Replying to a Parliament question, Chouhan said that earlier farmers had to wait for their claims unless both the Centre and states released their share of the premium subsidy

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the Central government has decided to release its share of the premium subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) without waiting for the state to release the same.

Replying to a Parliament question, Chouhan said that earlier farmers had to wait for their claims unless both the Centre and states released their share of the premium subsidy.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

But, now, it has been decided that the Centre would release its share without waiting for the state to do so, which would ensure farmers get their claims settled under PMFBY quickly.

Under PMFBY, both the Centre and states equally share the premium subsidy.

He said another reform that has been done in PMFBY is that if there is a delay in claim settlement, insurance companies will have to pay a penalty of 12 per cent, which would be transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers.

He said that technology would be used for 30 per cent of claim settlements under PMFBY mandatorily.

Also Read

Kharif sowing up 2.3% at 81.18 million hectares from last year, shows data

Centre extends sale of 'Bharat atta' and 'Bharat rice' at revised rates

Govt prepares for Rs 10,000 crore war chest to fight food inflation

Ready reckoner: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 is a balancing act

Union Budget 2024: Govt slashes food, fertiliser, and fuel subsidy bill

Topics : Agriculture crop insurance insurance premium Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon