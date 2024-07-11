Business Standard
Union agri minister assures support to Bihar farmers to propel growth

Chouhan assured that Bihar farmers would receive unwavering support at the national level, advocating for synergistic efforts between the Centre and the state to propel agricultural growth

"The farmers of Bihar will not be allowed to face any problem at the central level," Chouhan said in the meeting. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday assured Bihar agriculture minister Mangal Pande of unwavering support to the state farmers and advocated for synergistic efforts between the Centre and the state to propel agricultural growth.
At the meeting held at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi, Chouhan committed to reevaluating funding allocations under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY) and National Food Security Mission to bolster Bihar's agricultural initiatives.
He urged the submission of new proposals to further these efforts, an official statement said.
During the deliberations, Chouhan emphasised the seamless supply of kharif and rabi seeds, underscoring the need for advanced planning.
The talks also encompassed a comprehensive review of schemes and initiatives by the agriculture ministry.
Chouhan assured that Bihar farmers would receive unwavering support at the national level, advocating for synergistic efforts between the Centre and the state to propel agricultural growth.
"The farmers of Bihar will not be allowed to face any problem at the central level," Chouhan said in the meeting.
The Bihar agriculture minister stressed the imperative of bolstering Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across the state, with Union minister Chouhan committing to evaluating their operational efficacy.
Highlighting Bihar's potential in maize and 'makhana' production, Pande sought the Centre's assistance to maximise these opportunities.
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Ramnath Thakur and senior officials from central and state agriculture and horticulture departments were present at the meeting.
Recently, the Union minister met agriculture ministers of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
