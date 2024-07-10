Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Urad prices softening in wholesale market after supply boost: Govt

The area under coverage for urad has reached 5.37 lakh hectare till July 5 of this ongoing Kharif season compared to 3.67 lakh hectare last year

urad bean, black gram, urad

The procurement of summer urad under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) by NAFED and NCCF is in progress. (Photo courtesy: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday said urad prices have started to soften in the wholesale markets of Delhi and Indore on the back of its efforts to boost supply and reports of higher sowing in the ongoing Kharif season.
The area under coverage for urad has reached 5.37 lakh hectare till July 5 of this ongoing Kharif season compared to 3.67 lakh hectare last year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The consistent efforts of the Department of Consumer Affairs have resulted in softening of urad prices," an official statement said.
The central government's proactive measures have been pivotal in stabilising prices for consumers while ensuring favourable price realisation for farmers, it added.
The anticipation of good rainfall is expected to boost the morale of farmers, leading to the production of a good crop in major urad-producing states such as Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.
"As on July 5, 2024, the area sown for Urad has reached 5.37 lakh hectare, as compared to 3.67 lakh hectare for the corresponding period last year," the statement said.
The 90-day crop is expected to experience a healthy Kharif production this year, the government hopes.
Ahead of the Kharif sowing season, there has been significant momentum in the pre-registration of farmers through government agencies such as NAFED and NCCF. These agencies will procure urad from farmers.

More From This Section

Godown, food grain, FCI, coronavirus

Govt allows FCI to sell wheat from stocks to flour millers, biscuit makers

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

557 farmers ended lives in 6 months this year in Maha's Amravati: Govt

agriculture, farmers, crops, farming

Agricultural input companies see demand surge as sowing gathers pace

pulses

Paddy sowing up 19% so far this year, acreage of Arhar, Urad up sharply

agriculture, farmers, crops, farming

Govt to review performance of FPOs as support period coming to end

These efforts are part of the government's strategy to encourage farmers to shift towards pulse production during the Kharif season and make India self-sufficient.
In Madhya Pradesh alone, a total of 8,487 urad farmers have already registered through NCCF and NAFED.
Meanwhile, other major producing states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have seen pre-registrations of 2,037, 1,611, and 1,663 farmers respectively, indicating widespread participation in these initiatives.
The procurement of summer urad under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) by NAFED and NCCF is in progress.
As a result of these initiatives, as of July 6, 2024, the wholesale prices of urad have witnessed a week-on-week decline of 3.12 per cent and 1.08 per cent in the Indore and Delhi markets respectively.
In alignment with domestic prices, the landed prices of imported urad are also on a declining trend, the government said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

farmers, agriculture, produce, products, grains, apmc, market, msp, godown, cold storage, farming, farmers

MSP booster's impact differs by the crop: Here's what the data says

Nirmala Sitharaman

Four PSU banks present dividend cheques worth Rs 6,481 cr to govt

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Odisha govt approves 26 investment projects worth Rs 5,992.92 crore

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Indian Railways, DMRC, CRIS join hands to promote 'One India - One Ticket'

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3-series along with new Galaxy Z-series

Samsung introduces Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3 series: Details here

Topics : Urad price pulses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon