Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt to establish 3 multi-state cooperatives for dairy sector growth

Govt to establish 3 multi-state cooperatives for dairy sector growth

The meeting was attended by Union ministers of state for cooperation Krishan Pal Singh Gurjar and Muralidhar Mohol, senior officials and heads of NDDB and NABARD

Mother Dairy

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who chaired a meeting on sustainability and circularity in the cooperative dairy sector, said the goal should be to create a sustainable dairy ecosystem that promotes a circular economy. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Tuesday decided to set up three new multi-state cooperative societies for the dairy sector to focus on animal feed, dung management and circular use of dead cattle residues.

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who chaired a meeting on sustainability and circularity in the cooperative dairy sector, said the goal should be to create a sustainable dairy ecosystem that promotes a circular economy.

"As we move towards White Revolution 2.0, our goal should not only be to expand dairy cooperatives and make them efficient and effective but also to create an ecosystem of dairy which is sustainable," Shah said.

 

According to an official statement, the first society will work on animal feed production, disease control and artificial insemination, the second will develop models of dung management, and the third will promote circular use of dead cattle residues.

Shah emphasised that carbon credit benefits should directly reach farmers through scientific models. He highlighted the need for integrated cooperatives to increase farmers' income.

"We have to together travel a journey from 'Sustainability to Circularity' which will be multidimensional," he added.

The meeting was attended by Union ministers of state for cooperation Krishan Pal Singh Gurjar and Muralidhar Mohol, senior officials and heads of NDDB and NABARD.

Topics : Multi-State Cooperative Societies dairy sector Dairy companies NDDB NABARD

First Published: May 20 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

