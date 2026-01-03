Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre pushes states to speed up farm scheme spending, flags fund delays

Centre pushes states to speed up farm scheme spending, flags fund delays

Chouhan said states must ensure funds earmarked for various schemes are spent before March to avoid administrative bottlenecks that delay the effective implementation of programmes

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday urged states to adopt a strategic approach to budget utilisation, warning that delays in spending allocated funds result in losses for states and hamper the timely release of subsequent central instalments.

Addressing a review meeting with state agriculture ministers, Chouhan said states must ensure funds earmarked for various schemes are spent before March to avoid administrative bottlenecks that delay the effective implementation of programmes.

"If states are unable to spend their budgets on time, it only results in losses for them," the minister said, adding that budget allocations are often held up due to minor administrative and procedural issues.

 

The meeting reviewed the progress and budget utilisation of central agriculture schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY).

Chouhan stressed the need for prompt verification of eligible farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, expanding coverage under the crop insurance scheme, and ensuring timely settlement of claims. He also emphasised the importance of seed and fertiliser availability, their balanced use, and strengthening central-state coordination.

The meeting was attended by agriculture ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Mizoram, along with Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, and senior ministry officials.

Chouhan assured states that the Centre will continue to provide support to strengthen the agriculture sector and safeguard farmers' interests, an official statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 7:37 PM IST

