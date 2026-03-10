India wheat output seen increasing 2% to record 120.21 MT 2025-26

India's wheat production is estimated at a record 120.21 million tonnes in the 2025-26 crop year, up 2 per cent from 117.94 million tonnes in the previous year, government data showed on Tuesday.

Wheat, a major rabi (summer) crop, is beginning to be harvested and is expected to pick up pace in key growing states in the coming weeks.

Total rabi crop production is estimated to rise 3.16 per cent to 174.51 million tonnes in 2025-26 from 169.16 million tonnes a year earlier, the agriculture ministry said in its second advance estimate.

Pulses output is projected to grow 7 per cent to 16.24 million tonnes in the rabi season of 2025-26 from 15.23 million tonnes a year ago, as the country looks to narrow a demand-supply gap that has left the country dependent on imports.

Gram production was pegged slightly higher at 11.79 million tonnes against 11.11 million tonnes, while lentil output was estimated at 1.73 million tonnes versus 1.65 million tonnes.

However, urad output is seen lower at 508,000 tonnes from 553,000 tonnes, and green gram at 87,000 tonnes from 100,000 tonnes.

Among oilseeds, rapeseed-mustard production is estimated at 13.33 million tonnes, up from 12.66 million tonnes a year ago. Groundnut output is seen higher at 797,000 tonnes versus 678,000 tonnes, while sunflower seed production is estimated lower at 104,000 tonnes from 121,000 tonnes.

Maize output is forecast to rise to 15.90 million tonnes from 14.75 million tonnes, while rice production is estimated slightly higher at 16.72 million tonnes against 16.12 million tonnes.

Total coarse cereals output is pegged at 21.34 million tonnes, up from 19.86 million tonnes a year ago.

The rabi crop production is based on the average yield and is subject to change in the successive estimates, the ministry added.