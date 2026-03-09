Monday, March 09, 2026 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India, AI Express to operate 60 flights to West Asia on Tuesday

Air India, AI Express to operate 60 flights to West Asia on Tuesday

Amid the escalating Middle East conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, airlines are operating services in a calibrated manner as there are airspace restrictions and closures in the region

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 10:56 PM IST

Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 60 flights to and from cities in the Middle East, including 32 non-scheduled services connecting the UAE.

Amid the escalating Middle East conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, airlines are operating services in a calibrated manner as there are airspace restrictions and closures in the region.

On Tuesday, Air India and Air India Express will together operate 14 flights to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate 14 services to and from Muscat.

"In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 32 ad hoc non-scheduled flights between Indian cities and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 10 March 2026, subject to the availability of slots and other conditions prevailing at the respective point of departure at the time," a statement said on Monday.

 

These 32 flights will connect to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah from different Indian cities.

Akasa Air said it would operate select flights to/from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Kozhikode until March 31.

The airline's flights to and from Abu Dhabi and Riyadh would remain suspended until March 11, while the services from Doha and Kuwait would remain suspended until March 15, it said in a post on X.

In a statement, IndiGo said it has operated more than 165 flights, flown over 22,000 customers to and from the Middle East in the last five days.

The airline "has operated / will operate 38 flights between India and 12 destinations across the Middle East and Europe on 09 March 2026," it added.

In a post on X, SpiceJet said it was operating special flights from Dubai to Indian cities.

Meanwhile, Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X, said that due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights may experience delays or schedule changes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 10:56 PM IST

