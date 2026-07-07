Draw micro-level plans to tackle El Nino, weak monsoon: PMO to ministries

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) today held a high-level meeting with all major line ministries, including agriculture, power, rural development, economic affairs and consumer affairs, to assess the situation arising from El Nino and the low monsoon's impact on different sectors of the Indian economy. The meeting was held even as the southwest monsoon showed some signs of picking up pace after weeks of below-par performance, narrowing the cumulative all-India rainfall deficit to 17 per cent as on July 7, down from a high of almost 40 per cent as on June 30, 2026. On Tuesday, India received almost 51 per cent surplus rainfall, which was preceded by over 61 per cent surplus rainfall on Monday. Sowing of kharif crops as on July 5, though it picked up pace, was still almost 21 per cent lower than the area covered during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that during the high-level review meeting, a detailed assessment of preparatory activities carried out by the ministries regarding the possible impact of El Nino was conducted. Ministries were asked to closely watch the emerging situation and develop micro- or local-level strategies to ensure that agriculture and economic activities are not impacted by the below-par monsoon in some areas.

At the outset, as per an official statement, officials of the IMD presented the overall rainfall situation in June and till July 7 to the review meeting, with the Director General of Meteorology updating it on the status of monsoon coverage in the country and the possible impact of El Nino.

Thereafter, the secretary in the Department of Agriculture made a detailed presentation on the preparedness for the possible impact of El Nino during the kharif season. This included weekly meetings of the Crop Weather Watch Group along with states to monitor rainfall, reservoir storage, crop sowing, input availability, market trends, and emerging pest and disease situations.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation informed the meeting of its monitoring of the situation in the districts and the stable situation as on date, while the Department of Water Resources shared the position of groundwater and reservoir status in the country.

The meeting was also informed that the Department of Health and Family Welfare has put in place advisories for heatwaves and monitoring of heatwaves, high humidity and dengue outbreaks, while the Department of Consumer Affairs shared the status of retail prices and the adequacy of buffer stocks of rice, wheat and pulses.

The Department of Fertilizers also briefed the meeting on the sufficient availability and likely opening balance for rabi. Both the departments were advised to constantly monitor both macro and micro availability of essential commodities and fertilizers, the official statement added.

In the same vein, the Department of Rural Development briefed the meeting on works started since July 1 under Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB G RAM G), which replaced MGNREGA, and informed it that one crore person-days have been generated so far.

The Department of Agricultural Research and Education shared details on the spread of climate-resilient seed varieties. The Department of Power shared the status of generation and availability.

"The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister also instructed that steps must be taken to ensure adequate fodder availability along with fodder development plans, and regular monitoring with the states must be undertaken. Ensuring adequate availability of drinking water in vulnerable districts must be a top priority, while the reservoir levels in vulnerable districts were under regular watch and appropriate directions were given to ensure optimal reservoir water utilisation. Promoting judicious use of available water must be undertaken," the statement added.

Kharif Sowing As on July 5, 2026 (in million hectares) Crops Normal Area 2026 2025 % Change* Paddy 41.2 6.02 6.93 -13.1 Pulses 12.96 3.71 4.74 -21.7 Arhar 4.43 1.23 2.1 -41.4 Urad 2.96 0.3 0.46 -34.8 Moong 3.54 1.68 1.72 -2.3 Coarse Cereals 18.26 6.01 7.18 -16.3 Maize 8.07 3.29 3.5 -6.0 Oilseeds 20 6.63 10.92 -39.3 Soybean 12.87 4.78 7.92 -39.6 Groundnut 4.67 1.69 2.8 -39.6 Sugarcane 5.42 5.75 5.67 1.4 Cotton 12.55 6.31 8.2 -23.0 Total 110.44 35.08 44.28 -20.8 * From last year NOTE: Total might not match as it is only of broad crop categories

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Region Actual* Normal* % Departure East & NE India 257.8 425.8 -39 North-West India 92.2 113.7 -19 Central India 237.4 234.7 1 South Peninsula 172.8 202.6 -15 All India 183.3 221.6 -17

NOTE: Decimals have been rounded off

*in millimeters

Source: India Metereological Department (IMD)