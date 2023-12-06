Sensex (0.52%)
Ladakh introduced new tech for cultivation in harsh conditions: MHA

"This has considerably brought down the need of bringing vegetables from outside"

View of the Rajya Sabha

View of the Rajya Sabha (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
Union Territory of Ladakh has introduced a new technology namely "Ladakh Green House" to cultivate vegetables in limited quantities in controlled conditions throughout the year, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the input in a written reply when asked by a parliamentarian whether the Union Territory of Ladakh is an area characterized by extremely harsh winters and crop growing season lasts approximately five months and it has introduced any new techniques to deal with this issue.
"Ladakh is a cold region, so it is challenging to grow crops and vegetables during the winter season as the temperature often drops below -20 degrees Celsius. However, with the introduction of this new technology, farmers in the region can grow vegetables even during the peak winter season when the temperature plummet below -30 degrees Celsius," replied the Minister.
As on date, the Minister said, Ladakh has constructed 1,875 units of such greenhouses at a cost of Rs 43.78 crore where farmers can grow vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, tomato, and various types of green leafy vegetables during harsh winter months.
"This has considerably brought down the need of bringing vegetables from outside."
Rai said Ladakh is an area characterized by extremely harsh winters and the cropping season in the Union Territory is limited to five months from May to September.
"The local production of vegetables and fruits during the limited cropping season is around 17,000 Metric Tons. On an average, around 35,000 Metric Tons of vegetables and fruits are brought from outside to meet the requirement of the people of the Ladakh region," the minister added.

Dec 06 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

